No. 1 UNC claims third consecutive NCAA field hockey title with OT Win





Erin Matson scored just over six minutes in the first extra period at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday evening to give the top-ranked UNC hockey team a 4-3 victory over the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines – marking Tar Heels' third consecutive NCAA championship. was achieved. . The three-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year led UNC (19-1) with two goals and an assist for the game, while Bryn Boylan and Mia Leonhardt also scored goals each. Michigan (15-3) scored the first goal of the game in just over nine minutes in the first quarter, but UNC answered a goal from Matson just 33 seconds later. Boylan scored on a penalty in the second quarter to give the Tar Heels a 2-1 lead, before Leonhardt's second goal of the season gave UNC a 3-1 lead midway through the third quarter. The Wolverines responded with a few goals late in the period courtesy of Kathryn Peterson and Sarah Pyrtek on the way to the fourth quarter. Neither team was able to break through in the fourth, forcing extra time and the next goal to determine the champion. Of course, it was Matson who made the difference for UNC – just as she has done for the past three years. She delivered a backhand winner in the 67th minute, earning the Tar Heels their ninth national title in the storied history of the program. Natty Champs! Tar Heels win their ninth title in program history and third in a row, 4-3 in OT vs. Michigan#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/2GJJr4T9iu – UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 10, 2021 All nine UNC titles are led by head coach Karen Shelton. The win takes the program to a draw with Old Dominion for most of the country, as well as Shelton to a tie for the first of all coaches. Sunday's league title is for the 2020 season, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and limited attendance in the fall.







