Chicago Cubs Manager Dating Torrey DeVitto from ‘Chicago Med’ – NBC Chicago





Love is in the air for Cubs manager David Ross and “Chicago Med” star Torrey DeVitto. DeVitto made their relationship official on Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of the two with the caption ‘Love him madly’. The black and white photo shows DeVitto kissing Ross on the cheek. The actress, who is Dr. Natalie Manning stars in the Chicago medical drama, teased the news of their romance earlier last week, and posted multiple photos from Cincinnati on May 2. The last image was a photo from behind the dugout at the Cubs game. against the Reds, with a red heart drawn around Ross’s head. DeVitto, 36, captioned the photos “# cincinnatisights. # SaveTheBestForLast” with a heart-eyes emoji. When actor Brant Daugherty – who co-starred with DeVitto in “Pretty Little Liars” – commented on last week’s post asking why she was in his hometown, DeVitto replied, “My friend’s team played Cincinnati this weekend! “ Ross, 44, was hired to lead the Cubs ahead of the 2020 season. The retired catcher, affectionately known as “Grandpa Rossy,” was part of the Cubs team that won the 2016 World Series Championship. He played for more than 15 seasons for various teams in Major League Baseball and won a previous World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He retired after the 2016 season and took part in “Dancing With the Stars the following year. , where he finished in second place. with professional dance partner Lindsay Arnold. Both Ross and DeVitto were previously married. Ross was married to his high school sweetheart Hyla Ross, with whom he shares three children, from 2005 until his divorce was finalized last year, according to multiple reports. DeVitto and her former husband, “Killer Movie” costar Paul Wesley, were married from 2011 to 2013.

