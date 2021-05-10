County cricket talking points: Notts sends message with big win over Essex | County Championship

Ball one: from the Seine to the Trent

If sport had really been drama, the French philosophers of the 1960s would have spoken out about it. Somewhere, within their signature obscuration, the main theme of the sport of danger would have emerged, that enemy of the corporate world, that friend of the playwright. The founding and sinking of footballs European Super League showed how much the owners of the clubs feared the uncertainty and how much the fans embraced it.

County cricket, with big business still likely sponsoring three butcher shops and not just one, still has a hundred reasons to fear a closed shop (and, some might say, has protected a nice 17 or 18-person cartel decades), but it can be dangerous today like few others. Essex, the party that could never lose, traveled to Nottinghamshire, the party that could never win, and lost.

They also lost big, after Luke Fletcher continued his good form with 6-24, a good century from Captain Steve Mullaney and four wickets from Notts Academy product Lyndon James. The champions lost an innings and are fifth in group one halfway through; Nottinghamshire is at the top of the pile.

Ball two: Yates graduates with flying colors

In the other game of the group, the Bears and Pears fought each other and weather and weather won, a rain-hit draw that kept Warwickshire and Worcestershire one point apart in second and third place.

A different perspective during the local derby. Photo: Paul France / Rex / Shutterstock

Rob Yates, Michael Burgess and Jack Haynes are unlikely to be seen in franchise cricket (at least not this year), yet they all have the kind of story that has intrigued fans of the county game since the days of Grace.

Yates is one of those clichés for whom the game will find room for the student batsman even in 2021. Some may think of Michael Atherton, fresh-faced with a newly registered FEC on his vault door, and part of PBH May, Jardine without the laser-like Larwood. Fellow centurion Burgess showed up in Warwickshire after spells in Surrey, Leicestershire and Sussex, a goalkeeper-batsman who turns 27 in July and may have just played the innings that keep hell from playing county cricket at 28. Haynes just didn’t show up for a first century. for Worcestershire, but at the age of 20 he has time by his side. Readers may remember his dad Gavin, a handy pro who fired a batsman a little more than that, Brian Lara, in the Pears 1994 NatWest Trophy Final win.

You can’t sell many chips with stories like that, but you can put a smile on the face of a county cricket fan who knows the present has deep roots in the past.

Ball three: Pain for Middlesex again

Shorn of the IPL, the Sky Cricket channel, has broadcast Middlesexs’ match with Gloucestershire, sending the first team of commentators to join The Guardians and own Adam Collins in St Johns Wood, with photos provided by Middlesexs streaming service. . Such voices may be more familiar with names like Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson (who both played county cricket last week) than Robbie White and Ryan Higgins, but they gave a fair sense of themselves.

Nasser, Athers, Wardy, and Keysy were unafraid to draw on Collin’s encyclopedic knowledge of Middlesex’s recent ordeals, and had done their homework, too. They kept the chatter in check (a good rule for any commentator about any sport is to never talk about your golf handicap and they didn’t) and appreciated the skills on display, with the oddly bitter observation about the absence of DRS and some reflections on their own careers in the county game, keeping the tone relaxed and amusing. It was good stuff and there may be more to come.

The ex-captains will have been impressed by the hopeful Englishman James Bracey, who was at the wicket while Gloucestershire added 192 runs (not bad when Middlesex was able to collect just 210 and 152 in their two digs), but it was the feat of David Payne who caught the eye. Harking back to the days when England would pick a swing specialist like Richard Ellison or Martin Bicknell or Neil Mallender for circumstances, Payne’s left arm fast-mediums were raised, swung and then seamed to deliver fully deserved match figures at 11-87. The points that sent his team 13 clear at the top of Group Two.

A look at Lords during the match. Photo: Alex Davidson / Getty Images

Ball four: Overton in overdrive

Mid-season, Gloucestershires’ lone form is in a form that keeps Somerset from wiping out their last season’s points penalty. The Cidermen recorded a fourth win out of five games and hammered Hampshire hard with 10 wickets.

In a match that featured both Lewis Gregory and Keith Barker at number 10 (arguably the most talented batsman to ever hit such a low slot in the same championship game), Craig Overton was the standout performer.

Since his twin brother, Jamie, left for Surrey, Craig seems to have taken on the responsibility of scoring his siblings’ runs and taking both his wickets and his own, his 74 streak and old-school second innings numbers of 40-17-66 -5 crucial in securing victory as Hampshire fought hard for the draw (Felix Organ set records with his seven of 108 balls). Overton has 32 wickets on 14 of his 207 overs this season, backing those with 211 runs on 35. Keep the big man fit and out of England bubbles, and Somerset could be on the hunt again.

Ball five: Saif may have made his place safe

Northamptonshire were the big movers in Group Three, closing the White and Red Roses with a victory over Sussex. In a good week for the average pace wobble, Ben Sanderson and Gareth Berg let the stats flip through Wisden as the Northants pair had a chance of taking five wickets each in both innings. Instead, Tom Taylor took Berg’s wicket to close the books and secure the points.

The match was partnered with 198 runs for Northants’ sixth wicket pair, Saif Zaib and captain Adam Rossington. While not yet 23, Zaib has seemingly been in and out of the Northamptonshire side for years, a bit slow with left arm bowling and a pair of ballpoint pen without ever really doing enough to warrant selection based on either. His pivotal 135 in this game was a first century in every format of the game and could be the springboard his career needs. That such hitherto fringe players could get more opportunities when franchise cricket kicks off will be an interesting subtext for the season.

Ball six: Wood brings some Wagnerian thunder

The media was drawn to Old Trafford for Jimmy Anderson’s season debut, who kickstarted the run-up and delivery of Rolls Royce and delivered a swing bowling masterclass in Lancastrian conditions. The snappers were especially excited to catch up with Glamorgans (and Australians) Marnus Labuschagne, who has posted some Steven Smith-esque tracks as well as Steven Smith-esque leaves since the Ashes of 2019. Marnus cautiously played himself in, then was sewn up like a tipper, while Anderson dribbled the young pretender with a classic swing away to take the lead. More please!

While Anderson wasn’t running at full throttle, he barely jogged in, which made Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood all the more impressive. Without the speed gun, it’s not easy to say they were faster than the best in England, but when Anderson was at his usual 85kph, they both seemed to hit at least 55mph.

Wood had moments of real animosity, his left arm flogging around and over the wicket stuff bouncing off the field and disturbing batsmen. At times he had a bit of the somewhat comical menace of New Zealand’s Neil Wagner, who, despite all the raised eyebrows a few years ago when he started hitting the field short of a length on fast-medium, has 219 test wickets. at the age of 26 and has been instrumental in his country’s ascent to the final of the World Test Championship. That Marnus is the only batsman to fully embrace Smith’s ridiculous leaves is understandable, but why the Wagner’s methods have few disciples is harder to fathom. Wood may be the first.

Gary Naylor is the host of the podcast The cricket show from the 80s and 90s and you can follow him on Twitter.