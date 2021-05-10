How old-school linebackers are adapting to the new college football

During the second game of NC State’s win over Georgia Tech last fall, Payton Wilson severed his left shoulder. The bone popped out of its socket and slipped through his armpit, a grizzly detail he reenacts with less emotion than giving directions to the post office. A dull pain pulsed through his shoulder, he said, but he found it didn’t hurt when he kept his arm down. Wilson played on.

A few runs later, just before half time, Wilson delivered another hit – this time with his right shoulder. Again, a bang. The bone bent down and completely separated from the joint. He didn’t bother to inform the trainer.

“I really just had to put it back in,” said Wilson.

He finished the game with 11 tackles.

It’s the kind of story that would have landed Wilson a place in the pantheon of tough linebackers a decade ago. Wilson fits the throwback mold both in persona – hard nose, aggressive, high energy – and in performance, where he’s a ferocious inside-the-box presence that amasses massive tackle numbers and punches fear into the hearts of opponents .

But the increased awareness of toll football’s brutality on players’ bodies has quelled the public’s fascination with the gory details, and the rulebook has omitted many of the game’s greatest hits. Meanwhile, offenses are dominated by run-pass option plans and mobile QBs, making the blue-collar, inside-the-box linebacker something of an anachronism. Faster, smaller guys have largely replaced powerhouses.

“It’s a different world,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. ‘You need men who can provide cover. Everyone is now looking for something different [type of] guy. “

What’s in vogue with linebacker in 2021 is the hybrid player – a guy who can run off the edge, stay on the run, and cover a slot receiver downfield, all with the same precision. Defensive coaches are looking for the speed of a Corvette and the usefulness of a Jeep. In comparison, the old-school linebackers feel like taking a ride in the family’s minivan.

Watch the 2020 ACC Defensive Player of the Year vote, in which Wilson, the league’s top tackler, finished fifth. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame, a 215-pound Swiss army knife, won the prize in a landslide despite less rush, sacks and tackles for loss and a whopping 46 tackles less.

Wilson’s coach, Dave Doeren, has a few theories to explain the mood, from Notre Dame’s pedigree to the impact of COVID-19, but perhaps the most glaring explanation is that Wilson’s playing style just isn’t popular these days.

Colorado’s Nate Landman still considers ‘old-school’ a compliment as a tribute to tough players who preceded him. AP Photo / David Zalubowski

“In fact, it has changed with the speed of the game over the past five years,” said Nate Landman of Colorado, one of the Pac-12’s most prolific linebackers – averaging nearly 11 tackles per game – despite his more traditional skills. “I’m not a 4.4 kid, and players in my position who make tackles have to adapt. My strength is definitely in the box and closing those A and B holes, but when the game changes, you have to change. . “

Landman said the ‘old-school’ name is still a compliment, even though it’s occasionally used as an abbreviation for bigger, slower, and meaner. While it’s not fashionable to be the in-the-box powerhouse, he still embraces the legacy of the hardhitters who went before him and wants to live up to their standards as much as he does the modern NFL prototype.

When you see Landman, Wilson, or any of the country’s other ‘old-school’ linebackers playing, it’s easy to imagine they fit right next to the fierce defenses of 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, with toothless grins or gruesome frowns around it. complete picture. But that’s no longer what coaches envision in an ideal linebacker.

In last month’s NFL draw, Owusu-Koramoah was considered a valued candidate and he was selected in the second round. Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins – two more do-it-all hybrids – went into the first round. Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher, an old-school player who had been one of the Big Ten’s most prolific tacklers for four years in a row, went undeveloped.

“The position has more on its plate than ever before,” said Pat Fitzgerald, Fisher’s coach at Northwestern. “It must be a ridiculous athlete, because fouls have a lot in their favor at the moment.”

Here’s the problem: There just aren’t that many ridiculous athletes out there.

Virginia Tech’s Rayshard Ashby believes “there is still plenty of room in this game for more old-school linebackers like me.” Michael Shroyer / Getty Images

So while fouls cause one athletic QB or fast slot receiver after another, the harsh reality of supply and demand is driving players like Wilson and Landman – both of whom have turned down entry into the 2021 NFL draft hoping their positions at Scouts – Reliable alternatives, even if it requires a little reverse engineering to find the right fit.

“Everyone is spreading you out and getting more innovative, which is great for the game,” said Virginia Tech’s Rayshard Ashby, who has led the Hokies in tackles for the past three years. “But I also think there is still plenty of room in this game for more old-school linebackers like me. Owusu-Koramoah, Isaiah Simmons – I like watching those guys play. At the end of the day, players like me just have to go into it and show that we can do both. “

Ashby said a little physicality in the box can make a fast slot machine or mobile QB just that little bit more hesitant to actually turn on the throttle, and the playing field a little late at night. Fitzgerald is a believer that a linebacker without all the hybrid skills can make up for a step or two with good instincts. For Landman, this means more preparation than ever. If he won’t be faster than a slot receiver or a QB scrambling out of the backfield, at least he can make sure he knows what to expect.

“Knowing where the ball will be before it gets there, I can put myself in those positions,” Landman said. “I’m not responding. Film study and experience and time on the field allow me to make the same plays as the converted safety type linebackers, it’s just my way of doing it with instinct and study.”

Then when in position, he delivers a blow that reminds those 5-foot-9 slot receivers that football is still a physical game. That reminder can also add a few ticks to their 40s, Landman said.

Fitzgerald agrees, somewhat reluctantly. He still loves to watch the throwback types lick a file or take a blocker on the scrimmage.

“I kind of like seeing those Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots that can take a block and cut to the ball with bad intentions,” said Fitzgerald.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has a simpler term for it: moxie. He wants a linebacker who plays smart, plays mean, and prepares better than anyone on the field.

“I’m always looking for the best of all worlds,” said Venables. ‘But you still want an instinctive man. You want to have some athleticism and speed, but football IQ, instincts, skill, and enthusiasm all trump that long speed.

“But if you can also achieve the long speed, that’s great.”

Venables recruited Wilson from high school for that very reason. He saw a kid with instincts and toughness – and some legitimate speed and athletics. In the end, Wilson wanted to stay closer to home and landed at NC State, where throwback style has made him the centerpiece of the Wolfpack’s defense, even though his athleticism is still a bit overlooked.

Despite being the ACC’s main tackler, Payton Wilson finished fifth in the 2020 defensive player of the year election. AP Photo / Mark Wallheiser

Perhaps the key is to find a happy medium. Owusu-Koramoah was widely projected as a top-15 pick, but dropped to round two due to concerns about a heart problem and its size: Would its next-level hybrid frame hold up? Wilson’s design potential seemed to be more of a mid-range choice, and his biggest flaw is perhaps all that physicality. Two parted shoulders in the same game might sell the “throwback” story, but it also makes it difficult to stay on the field. Doeren said he’d like to see Wilson pool all that old-fashioned energy he’s playing with and use it more efficiently.

“I want to be the most physical, violent man on the field every game,” said Wilson. “One thing I’ve learned is that nothing beats exercise.”

Five throwback linebackers to keep an eye on in 2021

Wilson, Landman and Ashby are among the best linebackers in the country entering 2021, and they all qualify as old-fashioned – in terms of technique and temperament. But they aren’t the only throwbacks ready to make life unpleasant for opponents this season.

Henry To’o To’o is heading to Alabama after entering the transfer portal last month. Bryan Lynn / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama: In two seasons in Tennessee, To’o To’o had 148 tackles, including double-digit tackle games against Georgia and Texas A&M last year. His 17 run stuffs last year were even for the league leader, and for the season he allowed just 3.7 yards per tackle, just ahead of Alabama star Dylan Moses among SEC linebackers. He entered the transfer portal last month and announced on Saturday that he is heading to Alabama, where he thinks he is a great addition.

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers: He averaged better than 11 tackles per game, finishing 101 in the year. But most impressive was his work in the box, where last season he allowed only 2.8 yards of run plays per tackle, third best in the Power 5.

SirVocea Dennis, Pitt: It helped play behind one of the most prolific D-lines in the country, but Dennis more than deserves credit for Pitt’s solid run defense, which brought in just 0.85 yards per carry for contact, second best in FBS. Dennis’ run stuff rate of 7.5% ranked ninth among Power 5 linebackers, and he finished the season with 20 tackles on or behind the scrimmage.

Drew White, Notre Dame: When he played second fiddle to Owusu-Koramoah last season, White was exceptional in his own right. He has excellent lateral speed, but he caught holes for Notre Dame’s defense, including nine tackles, a TFL and a PBU in the Irish’s win over Clemson in November. For the year, he allowed just 2.1 yards per tackle, eighth of the Power 5 linebackers.

Mike Rose, State of IowaWhile the Cyclones’ Dark Horse Playoff candidacy for 2021 is being built by their returnees at QB and file, Rose deserves a lot of credit. He finished last season with 16 tackles on or behind the scrimmage on run plays, the fifth best of the returning Power 5 linebackers, while the state of Iowa allowed the eighth least striker per game.