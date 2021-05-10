Columbus Academy senior boy tennis player Arie Tuckerman is still pondering what could have been in 2019.

Tuckerman and classmate Jack Madison reached the Division II state doubles final, but lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to then-teammates Suriya Sundaram and Rhian Seneviratne.

Tuckerman and Madison hope to return to the state tournament later this spring and capture the title.

We really hope to get where we were two years ago and try to win it, Tuckerman said. We were just excited to be back. It was a shame what happened last season. We think we can go all the way.

Tuckerman and Madison got the chance to compete last spring after the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Vikings kept busy during the low season to prepare for this spring.

We played a lot in the off-season, just in preparation for this point, Tuckerman said. We feel ready. There are still a few things we need to work on, but we should just be on for the next month.

The Academy kicks off the postseason by participating in a home section on May 13-15. Tuckerman and Madison are seeded first in the doubles.

If they play optimally, they have a chance, said coach MarcWurtzmans. They have to play one game, one day at a time and get things going. If they play as they can, they can at least be a threat.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles will advance to district 20 and 22 May at Academy.

The ultimate goal is to advance to May 28-29 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

In the sectional, Ryan Panley was the first to place singles, while Saagar Arya and Vincent Sommer also participated.

Jake StoufferandJaswanthVandrasiare finished third in doubles.

Tuckerman and Madison split time on the first singles this season, they were 2-3 in the first doubles, playing mostly against Division I opponents.

Madison has committed to Colorado College, a DivisionIII program in Colorado Springs.

I’m excited for Jack, Wurtzmans said. He has a real passion for the game and should be a great asset to any team. I love being in Colorado. I think hell is doing well there.

In the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, Academy West Jefferson played in a Division II semifinal on May 6, with winner Bexley of Wellington playing in the district final on a date to be determined.

The district champion will advance to the state tournament on May 30 in Reynoldsburg.

The Vikings defeated Wellington 3-2 on April 14 and lost to Bexley 3-2 on April 13 in MSL-Ohio Division games.

In 2019, Academy lost 3-0 to Wellington in a district final, with the Jaguars winning their second straight national team title.

The Vikings were 12-5 overall before playing against West Jefferson and 4-1 in the MSL-Ohio before closing a league game against Worthington Christian on May 7.

We were improving from day one until now, Wurtzmans said. The chemistry is really good. Our doubles (game) is strengthening. I like where the team is going, we went on the ramp. We haven’t peaked yet. Definitely went in the right direction.

Girlslacrosse team

post season preps

The Girlslacrosse team is preparing for the first under-coach Morgan Fee Maldovan after the season.

The Vikings were 3-7-1 overall and 1-4 in the Central Independent League before playing against Columbus School for Girls on May 6.

The Division II’s post-season starts on May 15.

Always with a new coach, there will be problems and difficulties, Fee Maldovans said. Worked on making those adjustments and clearly it won’t happen overnight. We got there as a team. The results may not be on the scoreboard or in the score book, but made decent progress with the team.

Fee Maldov’s main contributors included strikers Evie Gee and Ava Hurst, midfielders Sarah Klingerman and Claire Richardson, and defender Lauren Golden.

Two winter sports

called coaches

Anthony Russo will succeed CraigYakscoeas’s swimming and diving coach and Ashar Harris will replace HeatherRakosikasgirlsbasketball’s coach.

Russo, 39, had been a coach with the Ohio State Swim Club since 2011 before it closed down in January, mainly due to the pandemic. He helped shape Endeavor Performance and coached current and former Academy swimmers.

I want to carry on and build on the tradition that has always been there, Russo said. The ultimate goal is to keep improving.

He graduated from Midpark High School in Northeast Ohio in 2000 and graduated from Ashland University in 2004. He participated in swimming at both schools.

Yaksco-guided the Vikings for the past 16 seasons and 19 overall. Under Yakscoe, the boys’ team won 12 league titles and five district championships, and the girls won 10 league titles.

Yaksco will continue as the golf coach for the Vikings boys.

Harris, a 2009 graduate of Afrikaans, helped the Nubians win Division IV state titles in 2007 and 2009 and take second place in 2008.

That’s something I plan to discuss (with my new team) after we acclimate together, Harris said of her past success. I’ll give them a little background on myself and where I’m from and where I’m trying to follow the program.

She played collegiate for three seasons with Morehead State and one season with Lake Erie Colleg.

Harris, 30, later served as an assistant coach at African and New Albany, including supervising the Eagles junior varsity team.

