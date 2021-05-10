Wrottesley supports Ashraff’s appointment as chairman of the England Ice Hockey Association





Clifton Wrottesley, Chair of Ice Hockey UK, has welcomed the appointment of Mohammed Ashraff to the same position at the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA). Ashraff was elected to the EIHA Board of Directors in March, with his nomination confirmed at the recent Extraordinary General Meeting. He succeeds Andrew Miller, who has served as acting chairman since February. Rachel Washington was confirmed as Vice Chairman and was elected an Independent Non-Executive Director in March. Wrottesley, who was appointed chairman of ice hockey UK earlier this year, welcomed the confirmation of the appointments of Ashraff and Washington. “I have been greatly supported by his appointment as he and I have a very good working relationship,” said Wrottesley. “I am really looking forward to working with Ash. “I also met many of the new board members over the weekend and I think the EIHA has a strong group of individuals who are fully motivated and committed to really moving the sport forward. “It is essential that the sports boards work together and I feel very optimistic about our future. “There are, of course, enormous tests to be overcome. “However, with a collective will and desire to see our beautiful sport blossom – and with all stakeholders moving in the same direction – our sport will emerge stronger and be better able to meet the challenges we face. all face. “ Ice hockey UK chairman Clifton Wrottesley, a former skeleton athlete, has welcomed Getty Images appointments “Ash’s appointment as Chairman of EIHA and Rachel Washington, one of the EIHA’s new independent non-executive directors as Vice Chairman, is a huge step in the right direction,” added Wrottesley. “The first signs are really positive around a new era of close collaboration as the sport emerges from the effects of the pandemic and follows the nationwide Return to Play path.” Ashraff was previously Chairman of Ice Hockey UK, where he served in that role for nearly two years after being appointed in 2013. He has also previously served on the EIHA Board from 2010 to 2013. Ashraff previously played ice hockey as a netminder, but stopped playing to focus on performing within the game instead. He held roles as an on-ice referee and as an assistant referee for the EIHA before becoming the head referee. In December, EIHA members rejected a proposal to dissolve the organization and allow a new governing body to take responsibility for ice hockey in the UK as a whole. The proposal had 60.5 percent support, but three-quarters of the members had to vote yes to pass.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos