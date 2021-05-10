Lacoste unveils new expanded shopping experience

Located on Melrose Place, CA, Lacoste Country Club is the new French Heritage shopping concept … [+] brand Lacoste.

On Friday 7 May, Lacoste Melrose Place, the new concept store of French heritage brand Lacoste, unveiled the next chapter of its retail story: Lacoste Country Club. According to the company, Lacoste looked to its own rich tennis history to create a comprehensive and thoughtful shopping experience and transport shoppers to a destination that evokes the spirit of a luxurious yet inclusive Southern California country club. Jason Kim, senior vice president of marketing at Lacoste USA said: As we emerge from the pandemic, consumers are looking for connectivity and community. I believe there is more demand for physical interaction or experiences and a craving for personal energy.

Lacoste's flagship store in the USA in New York City's SoHo neighborhood

The Lacoste Melrose Place store opened in March, but will be redesigned approximately every six weeks with new product ranges and changing themes. Kim discussed the goal of creating the ultimate shopping experience for shoppers, which recently led to a recent boost of the brand with a new generation of consumers excited to see Lacoste with a new perspective. see in the coming months and years. Lacoste Melrose Place is just the beginning.

Lacoste Country Club displays a variety of Tecnifibre rackets, bags and accessories, including one Limited edition L20 racket with the Lacoste brand.

Before the opening of the store, a celebrity table tennis event was held. Kim said: The idea behind the table tennis tournament was to connect young Hollywood cultural trendsetters and influencers from Hollywood to Lacoste’s deep roots in tennis in a fun way, while remaining aware of social detachment. Guests attending the event included Kehlani, Amrit and Miles Chamley-Watson dressed in the latest key looks from both the lifestyle and active collections. Lacoste plans to balance new brand collaborations with hero collections. Lacoste recently debuted the Lacoste X Ricky Regal collection, co-designed by Bruno Mars.

The product ranges available at Lacoste Country Club include exclusive pieces that can be worn by Lacoste athletes at Roland Garros 2021, also known as the French Open. Kim said: Consumers have embraced the tennis lifestyle, but more recently the younger generation has incorporated the tennis look into their streetwear style and we are responding to that demand.

Lacoste new tennis shoe, AG-LT21 Ultra, worn at the Miami Open by Daniil Mededev

The extensive shoe range includes the new Lacoste tennis shoe, AG-LT21 Ultra, worn at the Miami Open by Daniil Medvedev, currently ranked the number 3 tennis player in the world. The store also displays a variety of Tecnifibre rackets, bags and accessories, including a limited edition L20 racket from the Lacoste brand. A special, free racket stringing station will be available on site for shoppers who wish to bring their newly purchased tennis clothing to the courts.

Lacoste benefits from a rich brand history

One of the most iconic logos in fashion history, the Lacoste crocodile is a cross between athleticism and fashion elegance. Kim said, Lacoste is a brand with a rich history in tennis and golf, with our founder Ren Lacoste himself being a tennis champion. The current design chapter, Lacoste Country Club, pays homage to its heritage and adds a Southern California twist to connect with the LA community.

Since 1933, the brand has become an indispensable part of the lives of men, women and children. The company was founded by Ren Lacoste, a tennis champion and ingenious inventor who designed the first polo shirt. He also invented the machine that fires tennis balls with calibrated power to help a player practice on their own, a device that both improved his game and that of generations of tennis players to follow. Lacoste has filed for thirty patents over its ninety-two-year life.

Lacoste continues to reinvent itself, as evidenced by the new Country Club concept. Taking into account both the tennis enthusiast and the streetwear enthusiast, Lacoste Country Club will offer an updated modern range of casual wear in addition to the Lacostes Tennis Sport collection, featuring piqué tennis polos with moisture-wicking properties, technical performance shorts in stretch taffeta, breathable, elastic tennis skirts with built-in in shorts, water-resistant training jackets, practical for warm-up sessions and more.

In April 2021, the innovative Lacoste American flagship store was established in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City opens.

Lacoste Broadway store reinvented

In April 2021, the innovative Lacoste American flagship store on Broadway in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood opened with a new store design including a personalization area, new product offerings through creative collaborations, unique design features and an enhanced customer experience. At the entrance of the 4,660-square-foot boutique, a special shoe pop-up immediately transports customers to the runways with its unique installation and layout. The historic facade gives way to an open concept with a general street feel and strong architectural elements with refined metal, concrete and wood finishes. Even the fitting rooms are inspired by a van of freshly opened tennis balls.

Local architectural firm Design Republic supported the Paris-based Lacoste Architecture Design team in keeping with the spirit of New York meets Paris. Kim stated: With our first global concept store in LA at Melrose Place and our new flagship store in NYC in Soho, we worked to showcase a new side of Lacoste through creative immersion.

At the Lacoste Broadway store, shoppers will experience the brand's heritage as well as the recent streetwear aesthetic among the latest styles of the season.

Past performance has been strong for Lacoste

In 2019, Lacoste performed strongly with sales up almost 8% compared to the previous year. The gross margin has grown steadily over the past three years and the operating profit was strong, ending 2019 at 16% (financial data for 2020 is not available). The return on assets, which shows how efficiently management uses its assets to generate profits, is a whopping 18% in an industry hovering around 7.5%. Strong financial performance, newly designed store concepts to meet the needs of today’s consumer and continuous innovation in both shopping experience and product range are evident in a company that has been around for more than 80 years. Despite the major challenges facing many brands, Lacoste will invest heavily in retail in 2021