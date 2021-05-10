The Portsmouth cricket team plays 16 hours from sunrise to sunset to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Shelter





From dawn to dusk on June 21, a team of cricket players will test their stamina in a massive competition for Prostate Cancer UK and homeless organization Shelter. The two opposing sides will consist of players from Portsmouth Academics, a social team made up of staff and former students from the University of Portsmouth. This charity effort will see the group hitting and bowling from approximately 4:50 am to 9:10 pm, with three food breaks during the day to pause the game. The Portsmouth Academics cricket team plays from sunrise to sunset on the longest day of the year to raise money for two charities Portchester woman takes part in London Marathon to raise money for Mind in memory of … Club secretary Jason Manning, from Fareham, said: The funny thing about cricket is that there is a lot of down time, but the challenge on a day like this is you don't want to quit. You want to keep the adrenaline going and the muscles warm. There will be some painful bodies at the end. One of the joys of last year was that cricket was one of the sports that could start again. We had a few months in the summer that we could fully enjoy it again. Paul McVeigh, who will lead one of the teams, chose Shelter as one of the charities to support, while other captain Jason chose Prostate Cancer UK. Jason said: There are so many charities and good causes. It's something my grandpa just got everything clear about, so that was fresh on my mind. I think as the 22 guys who took up the challenge, we wanted to raise awareness of the cause and overcome the stigma of being controlled. More than 1,100 have already been raised to be shared between the two charities, and the teams hope that more will come in during the challenge. Westbourne Cricket Club kindly offered to host the charity event for free which was a credit to the players. The team hopes a number of local businesses can get involved in donating food for meal breaks to boost players throughout the day.

