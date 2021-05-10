Randy Krejci back on the tennis court, coaching at Waterloo West

Randy Krejci, who worked on the IHSAA Boys State tennis tournament in one of his many roles, returned to coaching this season helping the boys’ team at Waterloo West. (Justin Torner / Freelance)

CEDAR RAPIDS Randy Krejci has enough to keep him busy and wasn’t looking to return to coaching.

He was a longtime teacher and clerk at the Cedar Rapids Community School District and retired in 2012 as principal of Harding Middle School. Since then, Krejci has served as the Commissioner of the Mississippi Valley Conference, a position he has held since 1999, and has held various positions with the IHSAA and IGHSAU.

Then this winter came a meeting with the athletics director of Waterloo West, Anthony Pappas.

“They needed an assistant boys tennis coach,” said Krejci. “I was there for a basketball game and Dr. Pappas asked me if I wanted to help.

“I was strongly armed in it,” he added with a laugh.

So Krejci, who hadn’t coached since running the Kennedy girls program from 1980-87, agreed to bring Wahawks head coach John Aldridge Jr. to assist.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a team photo,” he said.

It didn’t hurt that Krejci was already in a relationship with Aldridge.

“John and I are the same age and we graduated from UNI the same year,” said Krejci. “Ironically, John’s father was my tutor in the fall of 1975, so I’ve known the family for quite some time. It was nice to be with him again, but those 105-mile round trips are getting a bit old.

“I really enjoyed it. We only have seven kids, so the record wasn’t that great, but it was fun working with them.”

State tournament update

One of Krejci’s roles in the state associations is to organize the state tennis tournaments. For the past few years, the Class 2A boys’ singles and doubles tournament has been held at the Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids.

Last year’s echo damaged the facility, much of it related to the fence around the runways. Repairs are still to be made, but as of now, the plan is to hold the two-day event back in Cedar Rapids.

The 1A tournament is scheduled for Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

“Our plans call for Veterans Memorial Tennis Center for Class 2A Singles and Doubles and Byrnes Park Tennis Center at Waterloo for Class 1A,” said Lewie Curtis, director of the IHSAA, who also serves as the manager in charge of tennis. “Both locations have work to do to get the facilities fully ready by May 28-29, but we believe they will have the work ready in time to use those facilities.”

The boys’ team state meetings are scheduled for June 1. Class 2A will be in Ankeny, while Class 1A will be played in Des Moines.

The singles and doubles for girls will be held on June 2 and 3. Class 2A is located in the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City, while Class 1A is located in Byrnes Park. Team State meetings are on June 5th. Class 2A will be held at the Johnston High School Tennis Center and 1A will be held at the Ankeny Prairie Ridge Sports Complex.

Oh brother

There is a lot of sibling rivalry within the Cedar Rapids Washington boys tennis program. Coach Tom Neff has four sets of brothers this year who play for the Warriors.

There are the Caseys (Ben and Sam), the Tjadens (Wyatt and Ethan), the Whites (Thor and Slade) and three Dorrances (John, Caden and Eric). In addition, the two best players for the boys and girls programs are siblings Grayson and Kathryn Zylstra. Their mother, Tiffany, was Warriors’ top singles player when she went to Washington.

Needless to say, the competitive spirit emerges among family members.

“During the conditioning when we do relay races, you can see that the competition between all the siblings comes out when they run against each other,” said Neff. “I would say it’s a friendly game, but it usually takes a little extra effort.

“The best is probably that different brothers are split between JV and Varsity. That has encouraged the two teams to go out and support each other.”