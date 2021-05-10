John Pak Headlines 2021 All-ACC men’s golf team in Florida





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Florida State senior John Pak has been named the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Golf Player of the Year and heads a talented 15-person conference team. North Carolinas Peter Fountain is ACC Freshman of the Year and Clemsons Larry Penley is ACC Coach of the Year. The All-ACC team, player and freshmen of the year are determined by a combination of the Golfstat and Golfweek / Sagarin rankings combined with a vote of the 12 head coaches of the leagues. Coach of the year was chosen by a vote of the coaches. Born in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, Pak is the # 1 ranked player in the country by Golfstat and is # 2 by Golf Week. This spring, he finished in the top 10 in seven of eight tournaments, capturing the Calusa Cup and finishing second at the Seminole Intercollegiate. He also had two third places and was fifth in the ACC Championship. Pak participated in the Walker Cup last weekend for the victorious United States Team. A resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, Fountain won the individual ACC title 10 under par and is ranked number 6 in the country by Golfstat. He became the first UNC freshman to win the ACC title and the 10th freshman in the history of the competition to do so. Fountain also won the Tar Heel Intercollegiate, finished second at the Wake Forest Invitational at number 2, and came second at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational. Penley led No. 3 Clemson to a dramatic 3 & 2 match play win over Florida State in the ACC Championship game at Capital City Clubs Crabapple Course in Milton, Georgia, last month. It was Penley’s 83rd team tournament victory of all time, the highest of any ACC coach. This is the ninth time that Penley has been named ACC Coach of the Year, and the first since 2016. Now, in his 38th season, Penley announced for the year that he would retire at the end of the season. Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Wake Forest each put three players on the All-ACC team, followed by NC State with two and Duke with one. Ten ACC teams won bids for the 2021 NCAA Regionals, starting May 17. Clemson, Florida State and Wake Forest have earned three of the six regional No. 1 seeds and will be joined in this year’s competition by Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina. , NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia. The league’s 10 representatives are the second highest of all conferences and match the ACC record of 2015. ACC Player of the Year: John Pak, Florida State

ACC Freshmen of the Year: Peter Fountain, North Carolina

ACC Coach of the Year: Larry Penley, Clemson 2021 All-ACC Men’s Golf Team

Player, year, school Jacob Bridgeman, Junior, Clemson

Colby Patton, Senior, Clemson

Turk Pettit, Senior, Clemson

Ian Siebers, Freshman, Duke

Vincent Norrman, Graduate, Florida State

John Pak, Senior, Florida State

Brett Roberts, Freshman, Florida State

Peter Fountain, freshman, North Carolina

Austin Greaser, Sophomore, North Carolina

Austin Hitt, Senior, North Carolina

Benjamin Shipp, Graduate, NC State

Maximilian Steinlechner, Sophomore, NC State

Michael Brennan, Freshman, Wake Forest

Alex Fitzpatrick, Junior, Wake Forest

Mark Power, Sophomore, Wake Forest







