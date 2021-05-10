Excited to meet all the cricketers I’ve only seen on TV: Arzan Nagwaswalla on the nomination as standby for ENG tour





Fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla has been the talk of the town ever since he was named as a standby player for Indias upcoming visit to England. The left arm pacer will join the Indias Test squad that is scheduled to fly to England for the ICC World Test Championship Final and a five-game test run against the hosts. Arzan had a great house season recently. He was Gujarats’ lead wicket-taker during their run to the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy semi-finals. The fast left arm picked up a total of 41 wickets with an average of 18.36. His brilliant performance paid off as the 23-year-old now shares the dressing room with some of the stalwarts of Indian cricket. READ ALSO | ‘I did just that, Dhoni tried to hit but got an inner rim’: Avesh Khan In interaction with BCCI.TV, Arzan said he is very excited to meet the Indian cricketers and look forward to a dreamlike journey. I am excited to meet and see all the cricketers jinko abhee tak bass tv par india ke liye achha karte hue dekhaa hai (which I’ve seen doing well for India, only on television so far). They have recently had some big wins against Australia and England. So I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from them, Arzan told the BCCI. I am very excited to meet this team. Despite the injuries, we won the series in Australia. I just can’t wait to witness the team that has such strong confidence. Under Bharat Arun, sir, our fast bowling has undergone a major transformation. We have excellent bank strength. I am sure I will learn a lot from Bharat Arun, sir, he added. The young pacemaker went on to say that he grew up watching Zaheer Khan, who had always been his inspiration. My idol and inspiration for bowling has always been Zaheer Khan, especially since he was also a pacesetter for the left arm. I grew up watching him play for India and it is doing really well, said Arzan. READ ALSO | He surprised us all, he’s the real deal: Aakash Chopra The left arm pacer was the net bowler for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. He had the opportunity to speak with Zaheer, MI’s Cricket Operations director, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking of those interactions, Arzan said: Although we have not played together in domestic cricket because Bumrah represented India, whenever we have practiced together (with Mumbai Indians) he has always said that I should learn as much as possible from everyone, be it from Zaheer bhai or Shane Bond or from someone. From there, it’s up to you to decide what to do.

