Republic writer Richard Obert honored by National Football Foundation





The Valley of the Sun Chapter of the National Football Foundation has recognized Arizona Republic reporter Richard Obert as a co-recipient of the inaugural Achievement of Excellence in Youth Sports award. “Richard Obert has a long and distinguished career in the sport for the Republic of Arizona and as a significant contributor in beating Arizona High School football, we felt that Richard deserved this honor,” said Roger Blank, a board member of the foundation. . “Richard has been a strong supporter of our state’s student athletes for nearly 40 years and that is a major pillar of the National Football Foundation, making Richard a very easy choice for this inaugural award,” he said. “The Sun Chapter and its members congratulate Richard on his continued excellence in beating Arizona High School football and are delighted to present Richard with this award. Obert has been engaged in high school sports for The Arizona Republic since 1982, after graduating from Arizona State University. During his career, he has covered some of Arizona’s greatest players, including Bobby Wade, Todd Heap, Ryan Kealy, Mike Mitchell, Christian Kirk, DJ Foster, Byron Murphy, Mark Andrews, Brock Purdy and Spencer Rattler. . His coverage included numerous human interest profiles from young Arizona athletes. Obert was also The Republic’s lead reporter for Arizona Rattlers athletics and Grand Canyon University. I’ve watched the state grow like this over the past 20 years with an influx of football talent. The growth, great weather and coaching have made Arizona a hotbed for colleges across the country to find top players, ” said Obert. I am honored and humbled to receive such a prestigious award from the National Football Foundation. They do so much for communities, promoting not only great athletes but great students and citizens. This is a great honor. Also called a co-recipient is Rich Reid of Cox Media, according to the foundation. “Rich Reid has been involved in sports television production in Arizona for over 30 years and has been involved in high school football for over 20 years,” said Blank. “Rich is a cornerstone in bringing high school football to the media and it is the honor of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the National Football Foundation to recognize Rich for his continued role in supporting Arizonas student athletes.” Blank said the foundation created the inaugural award because of the media’s efforts to tell the stories of high school athletes as their lives over the past year, who were so heavily influenced by COVID-19. “We have decided to honor individuals who have impacted the way Arizonas student athletes are brought to life in the media in creating this award.”

