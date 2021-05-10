High school lacrosse players have affiliation with the UNH men’s hockey program

DURHAM When their girls lacrosse teams gathered at Portsmouth High School’s Tom Daubney Field for an early game last month, Portsmouth’s Maggie Conklin and Oyster River / Newmarkets Sophie Royal and Natasha Nazarian had more in common than an affinity with the sport.

If the surnames sound familiar, it’s because all three have strong family ties to the University of New Hampshire hockey program.

The chances of that happening, it’s really unusual for me to feel, said Nazarian, a junior from Newmarket, especially how the three of us were in the same game and all in the same place at the same time, is pretty funny.

Maggies’ father, Ty Conklin, was a two-time All-American at UNH and had a long professional career in the National Hockey League.

Eric Royal, Sophie’s father, was a local high school legend and a high-grossing forward for the Wildcats in the early 1990s.

Ara Nazarian, Natasha’s cousin, was the Wildcats top scorer and most valuable player as a senior in the 2018/19 season, and is currently playing at the professional level.

It’s really interesting to see it on the field and then look at a roster and connect the dots, said Sophie Royal, a sophomore and three-sport athlete at Oyster River who lives in Madbury. I had no idea. If you really look at the connections and reduce it to men’s hockey, I think that’s really cool.

Ty Conklin, who has scored the lowest career goals-versus-average in UNH history, returned the Wildcats to the Division I national championship game in 1999. He was an inductee to the UNH Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008 and set a record from 96-67-1 over nine NHL seasons with six teams, retired in 2012.

That’s such a coincidence that we all had the same connection, said Maggie Conklin, a freshman defender for New Castle. My dad never really pressured me to play hockey. He just let me follow my own path.

Ty Conklin has also been the volunteer goalkeeper coach of Wildcats for the past two seasons.

Since he’s been a coach there, I’ve been gaining a lot more insight into his (UNH career), Maggie Conklin said. He doesn’t like the attention. He tries to stay away from it and leave that behind. He’s never been one of those people who took the spotlight and wanted the spotlight on him. He has always tried to focus on other people.

Eric Royal played at Spaulding High School in Rochester, averaging over a point per game over his last three seasons with UNH. Despite their origins, Sophie is the only one of the three currently playing hockey and she didn’t start the sport until eighth grade at the request of a friend.

She plays lacrosse much longer than anything, said Eric Royal, who led the Red Raiders to their only state championship in 1990. Like most parents, you just want the kids to do something and enjoy what they do. We tried to get Sophie into hockey when she was younger, but she didn’t want to be a part of it.

Maggie Conklin said, (my brothers) and I (played hockey) when we were younger, but as the years went on, the 5 hour wake-up calls weren’t quite our speed.

Royal, who played with UNH from 1991-95 and finished with 96 points in 101 career games, was inducted into the New Hampshire Legends Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. He was once invited to the Edmonton Oilers rookie camp and played in the New Hampshire Legends Hockey Hall of Fame for three seasons. ECHL, including one where he registered 92 points in 70 games.

I was really surprised, said Sophie. I didn’t notice that he was a very good player because he is very humble and doesn’t talk about it very often. Learning that he was playing professional hockey was really cool to find out.

Eric Royal is also the longtime high school coach of the Marshwood-Noble-Sanford-Traip boys’ hockey cooperative in Maine.

I feel like there are probably some former (UNH) players with kids who play sports here who are reaching high school, he said. Many people still live in the area.

Ara Nazarian will play for Jacksonville this season of the ECHL, a subsidiary of the NHLs Winnipeg Jets. Through 49 games, he was the team’s top goalscorer with 15 goals and 36 points.

I don’t know many people who have had such a direct connection with UNH men’s hockey as I have, said Natasha Nazarian, who is in her first season with the newly formed Oyster River-Newmarket cooperative. Ara is my first cousin. Because of that connection with the team, I got to know the other players in the team.

And that led to the unique opportunity to create a video montage of highlights for the five seniors of the 2018/19 roster, a project that featured Marcus Vela, Frankie Cefalu, Chris Miller and Richie Boyd in addition to Ara Nazarian.

It was really cool meeting them all and getting to know them from a more personal point of view, Natasha Nazarian said.

Ara Nazarian had 74 points in 138 career ladies at UNH and before that he won three state titles with the great power Malden Catholic High School of Massachusetts.

The Whittemore Center has so many seats, Natasha said of the Wildcats’ home facility. When the rink is full it’s so much fun. When I saw my cousin there, because we have the same last name, it was pretty cool to see my last name on a sweater there too.