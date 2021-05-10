Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 schedule, week one

This is the fifth year that, now that the schedule is about to expire, I have tried to predict who and where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would play in week one of next season. There is also a good chance that this is the year that I will be back in the winner’s circle.

My first attempt, unfortunately, remains my best. In 2017, I listed four possible Week One candidates for the Buccaneers and basically hit two, which sounds impossible. See, one of my predictions was an away game in Miami, and that was basically what the schedule makers chose. However, that game was eventually postponed by Hurricane Irma, causing the Bucs’ for real opening opponent the Chicago Bears, at home. That was also one of my four predictions.

I was not so lucky in any of the next three years. The closest I got last year was when I had a home game against the Saints on my list and it ended up being a road race in New Orleans. So why am I sure I can get it right this year? To be fair, there are far fewer variables to consider. In fact, there are so few obvious options that I’m only choosing three games this year.

The reason for this, of course, is that the Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions. Since 2004, the NFL has started the season with a “Kickoff Game” on the Thursday night of week one. That game has almost always including the defending champions who played on their home field. The only two exceptions were in 2013, when the Baltimore Ravens had a conflict with an Orioles home game, and 2019, when the NFL started with the Bears with the Packers to celebrate the league’s 100th season. (The 2012 kickoff game was played on Wednesday night to avoid the Democratic National Convention, but the defending champions Giants were still playing at home.)

So it’s reasonable for the Buccaneers to take on a home game from Week One, reducing the options from 17 to eight. Plus, the league will almost certainly be looking for the juiciest matchup on Tampa Bay’s schedule, something that could look like a potential playoff or Super Bowl preview. This further narrows the field of participants.

For example, last year’s Kickoff Game sent the Houston Texans to Kansas City, which was a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round victory for the Chiefs. Likewise, 2018’s first game Atlanta in Philadelphia was a rematch of the same two teams in last year’s NFC Divisional Round. The most epic rematch came in week one of the 2016 season, when the league was able to schedule a Super Bowl 50 rematch between Carolina and Denver.

Since 2006, the defending champions have been linked to a playoff team from the previous season every year but one. The exception was in 2012, when the New York Giants took on the Dallas Cowboys as reigning Super Bowl winners, who missed the playoffs the following year. But we all know how much the NFL likes to put Cowboys-Giants in the spotlight.

So yes, I strongly assume that Bucs’ Week One’s opponent will be a playoff team in 2020. A rematch would be ideal, but there is only one likely candidate as Green Bay and Kansas City are not on Tampa Bay’s 2021 schedule and the Bucs will play against Washington along the way. There are three playoff teams for 2020 on the role of Bucs for 2021: Buffalo, New Orleans and Chicago. So you can see where I’m going with this.

Here are three possible Week One Matchups for the Buccaneers in 2021, starting with what I consider the most likely choice:

For me, this is by far the favorite, and it might be the best after a Chiefs-Bucs matchup. Buffalo went from a somewhat surprising participant in the 2019 playoffs to clearly one of the NFL’s best teams in 2020, and they went all the way to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. They even had an early 9-0 lead in that match before Patrick Mahomes went supernova.

Another chapter in the Mahomes-Tom Brady supposed “passing the torch” continuum would have been ideal, but a meeting between Josh Allen and Brady is also very attractive. Like Mahomes, Allen is another emerging young passer-by who should be vying for NFL GOAT status in the (eventual) post-Brady era. Allen was one of three players to get votes in the MVP vote last year, with four against Mahomes’s two. Aaron Rodgers won the award with 44 votes.

This matchup would produce two of the most entertaining teams of 2020. Buffalo and Tampa Bay were second and third in points per game respectively last year, both topping 30. The Bucs had the league’s fourth-best points difference; Buffalo was fifth. Brady and the Bucs had the NFL’s second most powerful passing attack, while Allen and the Bills were third, and Allen also ran for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Then there’s the matter of Brady and the bills. Brady left the AFC East after 20 years in 2020, but it took only two years for the Bucs to rejoin that division. Obviously, the six-time Patriots champion has been a tough match for any other team in the East for the past two decades, but Brady was especially tough on the Bills. His all-time record as a starter against Buffalo is an incredible 32-3. That’s the most single quarterback wins against a franchise in NFL history. It includes three games with Brady and Allen, all won by the division’s elder statesmen.

Allen has clearly taken his game to another level since he last shared the field with Brady. This matchup, from both the quarterbacks and the teams, is just too good for the league to pass.

Even with everything I’ve written above, we can’t rule out the possibility that the NFL wants the only playoff rematch available on the Bucs’ home schedule.

I would have given these better odds had Drew Brees not retired in March. The very first game the NFL called up for the Buccaneers after they landed Brady was a meeting of the two most prolific passers-by in the history of the league, in Week One last season. Perhaps the possibility of former Bucaneer Jameis Winston taking over from Brees as the Saints starter will add some flavor to this matchup in the eyes of the scheme makers.

Matches between the divisions weren’t too common in the Kickoff Game era, but of course it’s not so common for the Super Bowl champions to share a division with what was clearly one of the best teams in the league that same year. used to be. Even without Brees, this will probably still be one of the NFL’s fiercest rivals in 2021. The Buccaneers claimed the biggest prize in 2020, but they didn’t win the NFC South. That title went to New Orleans for the fourth year in a row, mainly as the Saints won both matchups with the Buccaneers during the regular season. That included Tampa Bay’s worst game of the year by a significant margin, a 38-3 win in New Orleans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football. That game alone is worth another dose of revenge in addition to the Bucs’ victory in the Superdome.

And while these two teams are laden with attacking stars, from Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, they can also stage an impressive defensive battle. The Saints ranked fourth in the NFL’s defensive rankings last year, and the Bucs were not far behind in sixth place. New Orleans controlled the recent series with Tampa Bay in large part due to a revenue-boosting defense, but the Buccaneers’ own team began producing take-aways in bunches during their eight-game winning streak that ended in the Super Bowl.

Perhaps the NFL would open with a different kind of quarterback match with 43-year-old Tom Brady taking on 22-year-old Justin Fields, the player who traded in Chicago to take the 11th overall pick in the draft. The obvious problem with that idea is that there is absolutely no guarantee that the rookie passer will be in the lineup by week one. The Bears also signed veteran starter Andy Dalton in the off-season and also have Nick Foles on hand.

Still, this is another match-up of the 2020 playoff teams, not to mention a rematch of a prime-time win by the Bears over the Bucs in Chicago early last season. Other than New Orleans, Chicago was the only team to keep Brady and the Buccaneers under 20 points in a game last year. The Bears also beat the Buccaneers at Soldier Field in 2018, 48-10, and while Brady was clearly not around for that game, nor the current coaching staff, it’s still a relatively fresh memory in the minds of Buccaneer veterans.

Even if Fields isn’t playing in week one, the Bears can make this an enticing match against the Super Bowl champions due to their potential elite defense. That defense is led by Khalil Mack, arguably the NFL’s most feared pass-rusher, and also includes a budding young star linebacker in Roquan Smith.