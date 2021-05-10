Indian cricket can see a rising star: Aakash Chopra identifies the bowler who surprised everyone in IPL 2021





Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised young pacesetter Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals for his exceptional performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. RR’s new recruit surprised everyone when he managed to pick the wickets of several big players, including KL Rahul and MS Dhoni. The left arm won seven wickets from as many matches before the tournament was suspended due to rising cases of Covid-19 in his biobubble. Chopra was extremely impressed with Sakariya and called him a real deal. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, the former cricket player singled him out as one of the top six Indian capless players who most impressed him in IPL 2021. READ ALSO | ‘I did just that, Dhoni tried to hit but got an inner edge’: Avesh Khan reveals how Pant helped him get MSD’s wicket He [Sakariya] surprised us all. He’s the real deal. As impressive as he has been, he can get the ball out and in. He has both the back of the hand and a normal slower hand. Even when hit, he has a knack for jumping back quickly and with the same confidence. When it comes to temperament and technique, there is a lot he likes. I think Indian cricket can see a rising star in Chetan Sakariya, Aakash Chopra said. Besides Sakariya, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi are the other young people on Aakash Chopra’s list. The cricketer turned commentator spoke about Avesh Khan and emphasized his consistency in IPL 2021. The first name I wrote is Avesh Khan. He made a big impression this year because Nortje was not there and even Rabada was not there in the beginning. He consistently bowed well from the first game, when he hit Faf on MS Dhoni’s pads and stumps, Chopra said. READ ALSO | ‘The way he made the decisions’: Irfan Pathan reveals ‘SRH’s biggest problem’ in IPL 2021 RCB opener Padikkal is the only hitter on Chopras’s list. Speaking of the Karnataka batsman, Chopra said he just played that one devastating huge knock, but it was fantastic. You can see a different quality in this player. How many capless Indian players can say they’ve scored a century? It’s very, very difficult, but he did that.

