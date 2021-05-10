Updated division projections for the 2021 season

In the decade since the Pac-12 added two teams and split into two divisions, the strength of the football product points in one direction only: North.

The North Division has won nine out of ten conference championship games and has produced more depth in quality from 2011-20, using the Associated Press top 25 rankings at the end of the season as a measure of success.

The South was the strongest division only once, in 2014, when Oregon won the conference title (and played for the league championship), but the South generated five of the conference’s six teams in the AP rankings.

Remove that outlier from the count, and North accounted for 17 of the league’s 28-ranked teams (61 percent) at the end of the other nine seasons.

It was better at the top and better near the top, which makes it … better.

But a shift in the balance of power is emerging.

The South looks like the heavier overall division as the 2021 season approaches, with more good teams, fewer depth chart holes, stronger lines of scrimmage and the potential to deliver a hugely superior quarterback play.

All in all, five teams from the south seem capable of achieving successful seasons: the state of Arizona, Utah, USC, UCLA and Colorado.

In the north, quality is starting to erode halfway, after Oregon and Washington, and perhaps even Cal.

Welcome to our look at the Division Races, the first installment in the Hotlines series that assesses the state of Pac-12 football in the wake of spring practice.

Previous projections, from our January breakdown, are noted.

*** North

1. Oregon (previously: 2). The outlook for the Ducks has improved since January and is based in part on Anthony Brown emerging as the clear leader in the quarterback league, creating a necessary hierarchy and a level of stability. Questions remain about the line of attack, receivers, and defensive backfield, but only to the extent that those units are championship worthy. The front seven should be ferocious and make up for weaknesses elsewhere.

2. Washington (previously: 1). The main reason for the uproar in the North is the injury of UW edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who will miss most, if not all, of the season. (His Achilles tendon is by far the most significant spring injury in the conference.) The Huskies should have the best line of attack in the league and solid defense. But are they dynamic enough on either side of the ball to survive the ducks? Are there enough big plays in the pipeline? We are not convinced.

3. Cal (previously: 3). The bears hold their lock like the best of the rest in the north, albeit with some doubts: Lineman Brett Johnson’s injury (from a car accident) will have a real impact on the defense, and anything that undermines the defense , is very bad news for the Bears. Granted, COVID devastated Cals’ attacking line last season, but we remain in a wait-and-see attitude regarding pairing quarterback Chase Garbers and play-caller Bill Musgrave.

4. Stanford (previously: 5). The lower layer of the north has only darkened since January. For now, Stanford appears to be the safest choice. Yes, the Cardinal has lost a lot of talent to the NFL and needs a quarterback. (The best option is sophomore Tanner McKee, who has thrown seven career passes.) But the entrenched system and stable coaching staff are reasons to think the program won’t end in the North Basement for the second time in three years.

5. Oregon State (previously: 6). The best thing that can be said about the Beavers at this point is that they are not in Washington state. (More on that below.) NFL attrition was low in quantity but high in quality; the quarterback situation lacks clarity with Tristan Gebbia’s injury; and were skeptical that the defense has enough pieces to thrive, especially on the line and in the secondary. And while we’re wary of drawing conclusions from 2020, we can’t ignore how it ended for OSU – and the impact that sour finish could have on momentum.

6. Washington State (previously: 4). If Tupuloa-Fetuis injury was the most significant on-field development in the division, WSU quarterback Jayden’s Lauras DUI arrest and subsequent suspension was the biggest off-the-field event. It significantly undermined his ability to lead and added enormous uncertainty to the leadership situation in Pullman. Is the Tennessee Jarrett Guarantano transfer sufficiently secured? We’re not ready to take that leap of faith yet. WSU is well-filled in some positions, less so in others.

*** South

1. Arizona State (previously: 1). Nothing has changed at the top of the South. The Sun Devils possess the most desirable combination of quarterback, skill position talent, and line play, and their secondary should be one of the best in the conference. It’s easy to imagine defenses loading the box to force Jayden Daniels to play out of the pocket. If he does, the Sun Devils can play two games ahead of the competition. When Daniels stagnates, the south will be a lot of fun.

2. Utah (previously: 3). If you charted an ideal spring for the Utes, it would be very similar to actual events in Salt Lake City: The return of 19 starters, combined with the arrival of quarterback Charlie Brewer (from Baylor), gives us a view of the outlook of Utah improved. . The lines of scrimmage look thick and the secondary should be good enough for a run on the division title. As usual, Utah’s fate depends on the efficiency of the passing game.

3. USC (previously: 2). Improved recruitment is more likely to help Trojans in 2022 and beyond. For the coming fall, problems will loom at the edges of the secondary line, the interior of the defensive line and the entire offensive front. We’re also not convinced that quarterback Kedon Slovis will return to his 2019 form. There is also great doubt about the effectiveness of the short distance running game. At this point, the Trojans are a better bet for fourth place than first, with third being the most likely outcome.

4. UCLA (previously: 4). The Bruins are one of two teams still swinging through spring practice. Stanford is the other and we reserve the right to update this projection as developments require. For now, the recurring talent suggests another mediocre season is looming in this rising division. What could improve UCLA’s position? Just one thing: play to the next level of senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson; so far he has shown only flashes of what is needed.

5. Colorado (previously: 5). Many CU fans will no doubt take offense at this projection, but take a look at the 2020 intra-division results: The Buffaloes pushed UCLA into the opener; they were run off the field by Utah in the second half; and they played neither Arizona State or USC. So there’s nothing in the head-to-head results to support a higher placement in what should be a normal nine-game conference season. There is clearly momentum under Karl Dorrell, but we need to see more on the scoreboard.

6. Arizona (previously: 6). It’s hard to imagine a better start to the Jedd Fisch era than the one on the ground in Tucson. And we expect a few wins from the program in the fall. That said, the Wildcats are several recruiting classes away from the depth of quality needed to remain competitive over the course of the season. The quarterback situation is messy, the defense is wobbly, and the lines are porous. A fifth place is possible, but that is the current ceiling.

