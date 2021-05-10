Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy For May 10th

Monday has a nine-game NHL roster starting at 7:00 p.m. ET DraftKings. In this article, you’ll find DFS advice for DraftKings setups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $ 35K Sticks [$10K to 1st]

The Stars went down 4-2 to the Blackhawks yesterday, but managed to get 39 SOG in the process. The difference in team play here is quite big as Dallas is in 12th place in xGF% (expected target percentage) and Chicago in last place. Now that the Stars are finally healthy up front, I’m going to look for another skewed game in terms of actual odds and would buy the dip here based on these Stars ML odds.

The Oilers and Canadiens have two more meetings before their season series officially ends. So far, five of the seven previous matchups have seen the game’s total end at five goals or less. While Edmonton remains an elite strike, Montreal has only scored more than three goals in a match once in their last 10 games and is only ranked 15th in goals per game. The one below is worth your while as the series has produced many low-scoring games so far.

Place your NHL betting Bee DraftKings Sportsbook and gamble online downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Top line stack

Mark Scheifele ($ 6,900) Blake Wheeler ($ 5,800) Kyle Connor ($ 6,900)

The Jets’ top line has been showing some signs of life as of late, with both Scheifele and Wheeler taking part in this competition, each taking three points in their last two games. The Canucks have now given up three or more goals in each of their last seven games and remain one of the worst defensive teams in hockey as they bravely play out the season despite COVID-19 and injuries ruining their chances this year.

Vancouver ranks last in shots on goal allowances and also has the seventh worst penalty kill in the league, making this Jets top lineup successful here. Winnipeg is fourth in the league for power play efficiency, and given the need for positive momentum, you should expect the Jets to go hard on Monday as they try to avoid falling into the fourth seed, which is a match-up against Toronto would mean. in the first round. Look for this line to produce in one of the best matchups on the slate.

Superstar to Target

Marchand was on the score sheet for the Bruins lately, coming in this game against the Islands with 12 points in his last 10 games, four in his last two games alone. The Bruins have averaged about 4.25 goals per game in their last six goals, so the matchup here shouldn’t put us off. The islands can be a tough opponent to score on, but they are prone to pieces of bad play, conceding four goals in two of their last four starts. Marchand has performed well when priced so low and is available here again at one of his lowest prices in the last month, despite having been producing a lot lately for fantasy purposes. The Bostons top line is worth checking out for stacking here, but Marchand offers the best value and well worth building around even in the less than ideal combination.

Refer a friend and receive $ 20 DK Dollars! Go to the DraftKings Playbook Promo Page for more details!

Value at violation

The Golden Knights will likely be here again without Max Pacioretty (not disclosed), and his absence has opened up a few more opportunities for players like Tuch, who continues to play more than 18 minutes per game most nights and gets plenty of attention for power play. Great importance is attached to this game in terms of overall standings and home ice for the Avs, so neither team should withdraw here. Tuch averaged 2.8 SOG over his last 10 games and numbers to get a full workload here again. It’s a great value for this price tag given the circumstances and the overall consistency it brings.

Zacha really paid off when the Devils played the Flyers in their series a few weeks ago, and it’s available for the same price. The winger gets PP1 time and averages DKFP 10.2 per game over his last 10 starts, a trajectory of which he also produced nine real-life points. The Flyers have the worst penalty kill in the league, so all of the young Jersey forwards are in play here as value targets, but Zacha is the most consistent of the bunch and is still the most attractive in terms of price. He’s offering cheap benefits tonight in an excellent matchup.

Stud goals

As mentioned above, the Stars are a team that I expect to bounce back on Monday in a match with a Blackhawks team that they shot 39 SOG against in their last performance. It looks like Oettinger will start here and has been pretty good for the Stars with a 0.916 serve percentage over his last 10 games. He wants to impress the team in what will be one of his last outings of the year as they go off season. Oettinger is in a good place to win you over with Dallas at -140 in the ML.

Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ($ 7,700)

Despite the tough match-up against the Avalanche here, I like to buy low on Lehner. The Golden Knights net lesser has been solid for the past month, with a record of 7-2-1 and a serve of 0.918 over his last 10 starts. Lehner is also getting a Colorado team here that will likely be without Nathan MacKinnon ($ 8,900; lower body), and hell is on house ice, where he’s gone 10-0-2 this year. Now that Vegas is able to win the division here, I like Lehner at this price against a MacKinnon-less Avs attack.

Value for defense

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers ($ 3,400)

As mentioned above, the Devils players are all getting good bumps tonight, given the match-up against the Flyers, who aren’t defending anything very well. Severson has moved to and from the power game for the Devils this year, but has been their go-to defender for the man advantage lately and remains extremely cheap here despite that fact. Hes actually produced seven points over his last 10 games and has played an average of 23 minutes per game during that period. That kind of volume is hard to come by at this price point, and the game against one of the worst defensive teams in hockey means his advantage is far greater than usual here. Severson is a great way to kick on defense today, as his advantage is on par with many of the bigger names on the list given his recent use and opponent.

Power-Play defenders

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets ($ 4,700)

The Canucks are just playing out the series, but they have a great match up tonight against the Jets, who have given up the 10th most scoring odds against this year and are only 16th in penalty kill efficiency. Hughes has played admirably this year despite the Canucks struggles and comes into this game with 36 points on the year 17, of which some have made it to the power play. Pair it with Bo Horvat ($ 6,100) or any other Canuck attacker at this price point is cost effective and gives you exposure to a power play unit well placed against a struggling squad in the Jets.

Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils ($ 6,100)

We really want to focus on this Flyers-Devils game as these teams have scored seven or more goals in three of their last four encounters. As much as I love to bash the Flyers, New Jersey has the worst penalty kill in the league, and Provorov plays big minutes in both power play and overall back injuries for Philly. After hitting 16 or more DKFP three times in his last 10 games, the advantage tonight is huge for Philly’s best offensive defender, and he is an essential part of every Flyers PP1 stack today.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $ 35K Sticks [$10K to 1st]

In front of sports betting, go to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal opinion of the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can contact crisis counseling and referral by phone 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ / WV / PA / MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH / CO), 1-800-INSET OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call / text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO / IL / IN / IA / NH / NJ / PA / TN / VA / WV / MI only. Restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.