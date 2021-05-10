KEG Holds Annual Commemorative Lecture on Journalism in Honor of Philip Ochieng »Capital News

Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has launched an annual commemorative talk in honor of Philip Ochieng, the linguistic titan who died last week at the age of 83.
The Philip Ochieng ‘Lecture series on journalism for PO, as he was affectionately called by his professional colleagues, will be held every second Friday in May from 2022.
“We do this in honor of Philip Ochieng and for the development of journalism in the country,” said Churchill Otieno, the KEG chairman as he launched the annual lecture during a session hosted by the guild to celebrate the life and times of the legendary journalist who remains unparalleled for his command of the English language.
The session at the Stanley Hotel in Nairobi brought together professional colleagues, senior editors from various media houses, scientists and industry veterans, some of whom participated virtually.
“I was very shocked and sad to learn of Philip Ochieng’s passing,” said author Ngugi Wa Thiong’o who went to school with him, “he and I were classmates at Alliance High School in 1955-1958.”
PO features prominently in Wa Thiongo’s memoir from Alliance, “I’ve written about his table tennis skills.”
Veteran journalist Wangethi Mwangi recalled his days with Ochieng in the Nation Media Group, describing him as a “great mentor who will be remembered for perfection in everything he did in journalism.”
And to veteran editor and journalist, Joe Odindo, “Philip showed us that journalism without knowledge is like an empty barrel.”
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Director Dr. Naim Bilal, who also worked with Ochieng in the Nation Media Group, described him as a “man who has influenced journalism and politics in a very important way. We honor and celebrate this wonderful man today. ”
CAPITAL FMs Editorial Director Bernard Momanyi also recalled that Ochieng had guided many journalists through his work and said he left a legacy to be recreated.
As journalists and editors, we have to ask ourselves what we are leaving behind. Philip is leaving behind the legacy of using and mastering the English language, said Momanyi who also challenged the KEG and the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to consider introducing an annual journalism award in honor of Ochieng.
Joe Ageyo of the Royal Media Services (RMS) said, “Philip was an enigmatic and mystical figure most heard of when we came to newsrooms. Philip was many things, he was intellectual and journalistic. You wouldn’t read his columns and feel nothing. “
Ochieng Rapuro, the editor-in-chief at Standard Media Group, said of Ochieng: “From his pen came thoughtful, deep and purposeful works, served not only in the finesse of the English language, rooted in history and literature, but also spiced with ideology and conviction. . ”
Standard Media Group’s Executive Editor and Head of News Kipkoech Tanui, who was trained by the late Ochieng, said: “What place did the dictionary occupy in PO’s life? Mutuma, my classmate, would testify to this, he never wanted anyone to read his piece with one next to it. Why? He believed that the meaning of words derives from their usage and context, and only lazy and stupid people would take refuge in a dictionary. ”
Veteran journalist Rose Lukalo, one of the few to work with Ochieng, urged journalists to always “strive again for the sense of perfection and sense of duty in newsrooms, just like Philip.”
Known for his mastery of the literary word, Ochieng had retired from the Nation Media Group where he worked for a number of years and published a weekly column in the Sunday Nation.
He previously worked at the defunct Kenya Times newspaper which was owned by the independence party KANU.
And even after his retirement from the Nation Media Group, Ochieng kept an eye on the use of grammar with his Mark my words column published every Sunday.
The story of Ochiengs is told in The 5th COLUMNIST, a legendary journalist, one of the few books written about the media and professionals in Kenya.
In the book, a biography of Ochieng is narrated by Liz Gitnga-Wanjohi, who describes how the veteran journalist beat the odds of becoming a top journalist in the country, and perhaps the region.
He was born and raised in Awendo where he started his primary school before joining the prestigious Alliance High School in Nairobi.
Ochieng scored highly and was among the top 10 performers at Alliance, where he was admitted to a top university in the US, where he was one of the first beneficiaries of the famous late 1950s sky bridges hosted by the late Tom Mboya and others.
However, according to the biography, he did not finish his studies.
