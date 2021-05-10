William Byron races in honor of mother after her cancer diagnosis

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

DARLINGTON, SC William Byron had lunch with his mother on Saturday, a day before participating in MothersDay at Darlington Raceway.

It wasn’t just a son eating with his mother. It was like going to dinner with his mom just weeks after she found out she had a brain tumor.

Dana Byron had what they initially thought was a stroke-like event when she was at Martinsville Speedway four weeks ago. She underwent tests and was diagnosed with a rare but treatable form of brain cancer.

Byron said his sister has moved home and they have tried to spend time as a family when they could.

“It feels a little different on the racetrack,” Byron said of balancing the news of his mom’s health and doing his job. “I definitely race for her and try to support her. But she’s proud of me no matter how I feel.

“I was absolutely thrilled to see her. She means a lot to me.”

William announced his mother’s diagnosis on Tuesday, knowing Mother’s Day questions would be uncomfortable and knowing she was comfortable releasing the information publicly. He said they have received a flood of encouragement.

“She wanted people to know so they could support her and pray for her,” Byron said. “I think it’s going great.”

On the track, Hendrick Motorsports driver experiences the best Cup season of his four-year career. After two poor finishes to open the year, he won at Homestead to start a string of 10 consecutive top-10 finishes.

It is the longest run by a HendrickMotorsports driver since Jeff Gordon in 2007, and he is the youngest driver ever to reach a run of 10 races in the top 10. The last in that stretch was fourth in Darlington on Sunday.

The transition to the race cup was not easy for Byron, it should not have been, especially for a young driver. He made the play-offs in 2019 and 2020 but flourished this year.

“I’d say I felt out of the box for two years,” Byron said. “I felt awkward in a way, I guess. I kind of liked producing the results and being upfront, I had to really drive a little over your head in a way.”

And now? He doesn’t feel uncomfortable at all. He said the only way to shake off that uncomfortable feeling is to get those results.

He’s definitely had them this year with four top 5s and 10 top 10s, placing him third in the standings.

But not only does he finish in the top 10, he runs most of the events in the top 10. He has not earned the top 10s through strategy or attrition. He regularly finishes the stages in the top-10.

“It just shows the power of the car, our team, our communication, all that stuff,” Byron said. “If you run the fifteenth day and you finish in the top 5, that might feel nice, but it doesn’t really show many points.

“I feel like running where we finish all day is impressive and that’s what the good teams are doing, and I feel in that mix too.”

For the first time in his cup career, he can be confident that he will perform at the level many saw earlier in his career. Five years ago, after turning 18, Byron started to attract attention when he won seven truck races while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016. He went on to win the Xfinity Series Championship with four wins in 2017.

That rapid rise to Cup, the main story around him, was that he used virtual racing to develop his skills and drive for one of the elite teams in Hendrick Motorsports that stacked on expectations.

“There were, in a way, some unnecessary standards that I got when I went to Cup to perform a certain way because I had taken off so quickly,” Byron said.

“But none of that mattered once I got into Cup, because I almost had to relearn a lot of things that Ifeellike is similar to everyone who comes in.”

For the first three years, it didn’t seem like Byron was completely in sync with his team chief. He started with DarianGrubb for his streak year and then had two seasons with seven-time Cup Championship crew chief ChadKnaus.

When Knaus decided to take on a Hendrick management role after the 2020 season, Byron knew the crew chief, he wanted Rudy Fugle, his crew chief from those seven truck victories at KBM. Fugle had never worked as aCup team chief, but Byron felt comfortable and confident in him. And vice versa.

“It is Rudy and I who go to these tracks for the first time[in Cup]Byron said. There’s still a lot of room to go, but we’re doing great. ‘

It cannot be ignored that Hendrick has also improved his fleet.

“The communication, chemistry and the fact that we get good cars from the store,” said Byron. ‘It’s really important. You cannot overlook that. You are really only as good as the speed of your car.

“The effort put into it is enormous … Everything is going better this year.”

At least they are better on the track. Off the track, Byron knows his family has tough days ahead. He said his mother is cheerful.

He planned to see her after the race in Darlington, which ended about two hours from his home at the beginning of the evening.

“It’s only a short drive, so I’ll probably get home and maybe have some ice cream or something,” Byron said.

That ice cream is probably not part of his driver training. But given the success so far on the track so far this year and the time he spent with his mother before her treatment begins, no one could blame Byron for that.

Thinking out loud

When NASCAR announced it would move the Darlington race that would have the throwback theme, some fans felt that the Darlington reclamation weekend should be the Southern 500, no exception.

But with the Southern 500 now the playoff opener, it’s a good idea for NASCAR to put its throwback theme ahead of the race last Sunday. Teams could focus on and market the paint schemes instead of focusing and talking about the playoffs. It gave May’s race a new race on the 2021 schedule, as it gave Darlington a vibrant identity for two scheduled races for the season.

The Southern 500 is undoubtedly the Darlington race with the most history. But the throwback is designed to be a fun event, and it seemed like it was fun to have it in May.

Note

For the sixth time in his career, Martin Truex Jr. both finished the two opening stages and won the race as he swept the stages and took victory at Darlington on Sunday.

They said it

‘This is a big one. Even though this isn’t the Southern 500, it’s damn cool to win in Darlington no matter when it is. ‘ Martin Truex Jr.

Bob Pockrass spends decades in motorsport, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 after stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass.