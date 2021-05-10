Ashley Giles says English players wouldn’t miss out on international cricket for a rescheduled IPL





The IPL was postponed last week due to the Covid-19 situation in India and the 11 English players involved have since left the country. Nine of them are quarantined in the UK and Chris Jordan is in Barbados, while Eoin Morgan is planning his next move out of the Maldives now on the red list (as he was unable to travel to Barbados on vacation. to go). Giles joked that Morgan is on a bit of a world tour It has been controversial that England would allow their players to stay with the IPL until the scheduled closure rather than leaving early to participate in the two Tests against New Zealand next month, but Cricket Director Giles says a repeated situation does not arise. because that series was staged late after IPL deals were made to help the game in England recover financially from the pandemic. England already has an extremely busy schedule playing a full summer of cricket in a variety of formats before the T20 squad travels to Bangladesh and Pakistan to prepare for this fall World Cup. This is followed by the Ashes and a tour of the Caribbean in early 2022. It is unclear where and when the IPL which was about halfway through the group stage can resume, but if it clashes with England’s games, the players will play for the national team. READ MORE The New Zealand scenario was very different, Giles said. We arranged those test matches. I think they were formalized in late January, when all those contracts were signed and no-objection certificates signed for full involvement in the IPL. A rescheduled IPL none of us know, know what that looks like right now, where it will be, or when and if, but from the moment we kick off against New Zealand this summer, our schedule in the FTP is incredibly busy. And within that, we had to take care of our players. But we’ve gotten a lot of significant high-profile cricket, including the T20 World Cup and Ashes. So we planned to include English players in English matches. Giles then concluded that we have a full FTP, so if those tours go ahead I expect them to be there. Giles said that while his players were with the IPL and the situation in India worsened, the ECB thought about it on a daily basis almost every hour we were awake. They chose not to intervene, he said, as they felt it was their role to advise the players. When the tournament was officially postponed, the situation got easier. I’m glad the majority took our advice and that they are back in the country and although they are going through a quarantine period, at least they are back here and cannot be affected by changes in red, the green list countries around the world , he said. And once they do their quarantine, they can go back to their family and get on with life.

