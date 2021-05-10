How Trevon Flowers’ football career is the result of a random decision





Tennessee Vols Trevon Flowers’ defensive back never dreamed of playing college football. Flowers grew up playing baseball. He started playing t-ball at the age of four and eventually played travel baseball as a teenager. The Georgia native barely played football as a child and only spent one season as a running back when he was 10 years old. For Flowers, it was all about baseball and getting a scholarship to play in college. And he got that chance. Flowers, who was a shortstop, originally signed with Kentucky to play baseball. But he eventually got out of his national letter of intent, which allowed him to sign with the Vols during the 2018 recruiting cycle. So why the change of heart for the native of Georgia? It all comes down to an arbitrary decision Flowers made after his high school year. Flowers wanted to win a state championship, and he knew it probably wouldn’t happen with baseball or basketball. The dynamic security recently appeared on the Tennessee podcast “The Slice” and described his decision to play football as a senior at Tucker High School. “I’ll be honest, the school I went to, we were decent at baseball and basketball, but I knew we wouldn’t win a state championship,” said Flowers. “The year before, my junior year, the football team went to the state championship and lost. But we made all players come back. And I knew everyone. We had all been to school together. So they really begged me to come out. You might as well come out and play, this and that. So I went there the last week of the summer. “ Flowers ultimately chose football over baseball because of the scholarship situation (baseball scholarships don’t cover as much as football scholarships). “First of all, football fairs and baseball fairs are very different,” explains Flowers. Flowers said he initially wanted to play quarterback at Tucker, but he was brought to safety. And the rest, as he said, is history. Flowers fought through injuries during his first two seasons in Tennessee (in which he was limited to 13 games in total). But the talented athlete returned in 2020, playing in all 10 games while compiling 62 total tackles (second on the team). Featured image via Tennessee Athletic Communications / Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports







