Girls’ Tennis in High School: South Playoff Combinations





SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS TENNIS OPEN DIVISION Quarter-finals, Friday, 3 p.m. # 8 Corona del Mar on # 1 peninsula # 5 La Canada on # 4 Mira Costa # 6 Palos Verdes at # 3 Irvine University # 7 Huntington Beach at # 2 Westlake Notes: Semi-finals, May 19, 3:00 pm; championship, May 21, 3 pm SECTION 1 First round, Wednesday 3 p.m. # 1 Beckman at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame San Clemente at Murrieta Valley Laguna Beach at Camarillo Santa Margarita in Valencia Offshoot at Arcadia Calabasas at San Marino JSerra at South Torrance # 4 Harvard-Westlake in Santa Barbara # 3 Marlborough, bye West Ranch at Yorba Linda Crescenta Valley at King Portola at Claremont Chaminade at Mater Dei Campbell Hall at Aliso Niguel Big oak in Los Osos # 2 Woodbridge in Troy SECTION 2 First round, Wednesday 3 p.m. # 1 Palm Desert, bye Long Beach Poly, bye Temescal Canyon, bye San Marcos, bye Redondo at Royal Cypress, bye Dos Pueblos at Simi Valley # 4 Corona Santiago, bye # 3 Redlands, bye Heart at Temecula Valley San Juan Hills, goodbye Westridge, bye Brentwood, goodbye Anaheim Canyon at Marymount Glendale at Alta Loma # 2 Riverside Poly, bye SECTION 3 Wildcard contests, Tuesdays A – Redlands East Valley in South Pasadena B – Crean Lutheran at Cerritos C – Newbury Park at Rancho Cucamonga D – Glendora at Hemet E – Eastvale Roosevelt at Xavier Prep F – Hacienda Heights Wilson at Esperanza G – Sunny Hills at Mayfield H – Saugus at Segerstrom I – Santa Ynez at Diamond Bar J – Oxnard at Millikan First round, Wednesday 3 p.m. Winner wildcard A at Villapark nr. 1 Winner wildcard B in Trabuco Hills Fullerton at Garden Grove Bishop Montgomery at Long Beach Wilson Winner wildcard C at Walnut Yucaipa and La Serna St. Margarets at Keppel Winner wildcard D at # 4 Placentia Valencia Winner wildcard E on # 3 Sage Hill Winner wildcard F in Montclair Winner wildcard G at Ventura Winner wildcard H at Archer Wildcard I winner at Foothill Tech North Torrance on Mayfair Capistrano Valley near Whitney Wildcard J winner at # 2 Fountain Valley SECTION 4 Wildcard contests, Tuesdays A-Bolsa Grande and San Gabriel B – La Mirada at # 3 Beverly Hills C – La Quinta in Adelanto First round, Wednesday 3 p.m. Wildcard A winner at # 1 Magnolia Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill St. Lucys in San Dimas Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley Flintridge Prep in Malibu Rosemead at Oxford Academy Heritage in Coachella Valley Sierra Canyon at # 4 Warren Winner wildcard B at Westminster La Quinta Whittier at Arroyo Rio Mesa at Buckley Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century Arlington at Rim of the World Santa Fe at Carpinteria Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian Wildcard C winner at # 2 Riverside North SECTION 5 Wildcard contests, Tuesdays A – Costa Mesa at Nogales B – Santa Paula at Santa Barbara Providence C – Knight at Ramona D – Gladstone at Garey E – Desert Mirage at Citrus Hill F – Ontario at Orange Vista G – Downey on # 3 Katella H – Cathedral City at Canyon Springs I – Apple Valley in Highland J – Lakewood St. Joseph at Diamond Ranch K – El Monte at Montebello L – Rancho Verde at Twentynine Palms M – Palmdale at Academy for Academic Excellence First round, Wednesday 3 p.m. Wildcard A winner at # 1 Northview Winner wildcard B in La Salle Aquino at Rancho Alamitos Wildcard C winner at Summit San Gorgonio at Paramount Winner wildcard D in Granite Hills Winner wildcard E in Oak Hills Wildcard F winner at # 4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel Winner wildcard G at Valley View Winner wildcard H at Ontario Christian Winner wildcard I on Tahquitz Chino at Estancia Winner wild card J in Jurupa Hills Winner wildcard K at Edgewood Winner wildcard L at Duarte Wildcard M winner at # 2 Patriot Remarks: Second round in divisions 1-5, Friday, 3:00 PM; quarter-finals, May 17, 3 p.m. semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m. Championships, May 21, 3 p.m.







