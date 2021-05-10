Connect with us

Girls' Tennis in High School: South Playoff Combinations

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarter-finals, Friday, 3 p.m.

# 8 Corona del Mar on # 1 peninsula

# 5 La Canada on # 4 Mira Costa

# 6 Palos Verdes at # 3 Irvine University

# 7 Huntington Beach at # 2 Westlake

Notes: Semi-finals, May 19, 3:00 pm; championship, May 21, 3 pm

SECTION 1

First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.

# 1 Beckman at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

San Clemente at Murrieta Valley

Laguna Beach at Camarillo

Santa Margarita in Valencia

Offshoot at Arcadia

Calabasas at San Marino

JSerra at South Torrance

# 4 Harvard-Westlake in Santa Barbara

# 3 Marlborough, bye

West Ranch at Yorba Linda

Crescenta Valley at King

Portola at Claremont

Chaminade at Mater Dei

Campbell Hall at Aliso Niguel

Big oak in Los Osos

# 2 Woodbridge in Troy

SECTION 2

First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.

# 1 Palm Desert, bye

Long Beach Poly, bye

Temescal Canyon, bye

San Marcos, bye

Redondo at Royal

Cypress, bye

Dos Pueblos at Simi Valley

# 4 Corona Santiago, bye

# 3 Redlands, bye

Heart at Temecula Valley

San Juan Hills, goodbye

Westridge, bye

Brentwood, goodbye

Anaheim Canyon at Marymount

Glendale at Alta Loma

# 2 Riverside Poly, bye

SECTION 3

Wildcard contests, Tuesdays

A – Redlands East Valley in South Pasadena

B – Crean Lutheran at Cerritos

C – Newbury Park at Rancho Cucamonga

D – Glendora at Hemet

E – Eastvale Roosevelt at Xavier Prep

F – Hacienda Heights Wilson at Esperanza

G – Sunny Hills at Mayfield

H – Saugus at Segerstrom

I – Santa Ynez at Diamond Bar

J – Oxnard at Millikan

First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.

Winner wildcard A at Villapark nr. 1

Winner wildcard B in Trabuco Hills

Fullerton at Garden Grove

Bishop Montgomery at Long Beach Wilson

Winner wildcard C at Walnut

Yucaipa and La Serna

St. Margarets at Keppel

Winner wildcard D at # 4 Placentia Valencia

Winner wildcard E on # 3 Sage Hill

Winner wildcard F in Montclair

Winner wildcard G at Ventura

Winner wildcard H at Archer

Wildcard I winner at Foothill Tech

North Torrance on Mayfair

Capistrano Valley near Whitney

Wildcard J winner at # 2 Fountain Valley

SECTION 4

Wildcard contests, Tuesdays

A-Bolsa Grande and San Gabriel

B – La Mirada at # 3 Beverly Hills

C – La Quinta in Adelanto

First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.

Wildcard A winner at # 1 Magnolia

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill

St. Lucys in San Dimas

Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley

Flintridge Prep in Malibu

Rosemead at Oxford Academy

Heritage in Coachella Valley

Sierra Canyon at # 4 Warren

Winner wildcard B at Westminster La Quinta

Whittier at Arroyo

Rio Mesa at Buckley

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century

Arlington at Rim of the World

Santa Fe at Carpinteria

Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian

Wildcard C winner at # 2 Riverside North

SECTION 5

Wildcard contests, Tuesdays

A – Costa Mesa at Nogales

B – Santa Paula at Santa Barbara Providence

C – Knight at Ramona

D – Gladstone at Garey

E – Desert Mirage at Citrus Hill

F – Ontario at Orange Vista

G – Downey on # 3 Katella

H – Cathedral City at Canyon Springs

I – Apple Valley in Highland

J – Lakewood St. Joseph at Diamond Ranch

K – El Monte at Montebello

L – Rancho Verde at Twentynine Palms

M – Palmdale at Academy for Academic Excellence

First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.

Wildcard A winner at # 1 Northview

Winner wildcard B in La Salle

Aquino at Rancho Alamitos

Wildcard C winner at Summit

San Gorgonio at Paramount

Winner wildcard D in Granite Hills

Winner wildcard E in Oak Hills

Wildcard F winner at # 4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Winner wildcard G at Valley View

Winner wildcard H at Ontario Christian

Winner wildcard I on Tahquitz

Chino at Estancia

Winner wild card J in Jurupa Hills

Winner wildcard K at Edgewood

Winner wildcard L at Duarte

Wildcard M winner at # 2 Patriot

Remarks:

Second round in divisions 1-5, Friday, 3:00 PM; quarter-finals, May 17, 3 p.m. semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m. Championships, May 21, 3 p.m.



