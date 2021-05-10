Sports
Girls’ Tennis in High School: South Playoff Combinations
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarter-finals, Friday, 3 p.m.
# 8 Corona del Mar on # 1 peninsula
# 5 La Canada on # 4 Mira Costa
# 6 Palos Verdes at # 3 Irvine University
# 7 Huntington Beach at # 2 Westlake
Notes: Semi-finals, May 19, 3:00 pm; championship, May 21, 3 pm
SECTION 1
First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.
# 1 Beckman at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
San Clemente at Murrieta Valley
Laguna Beach at Camarillo
Santa Margarita in Valencia
Offshoot at Arcadia
Calabasas at San Marino
JSerra at South Torrance
# 4 Harvard-Westlake in Santa Barbara
# 3 Marlborough, bye
West Ranch at Yorba Linda
Crescenta Valley at King
Portola at Claremont
Chaminade at Mater Dei
Campbell Hall at Aliso Niguel
Big oak in Los Osos
# 2 Woodbridge in Troy
SECTION 2
First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.
# 1 Palm Desert, bye
Long Beach Poly, bye
Temescal Canyon, bye
San Marcos, bye
Redondo at Royal
Cypress, bye
Dos Pueblos at Simi Valley
# 4 Corona Santiago, bye
# 3 Redlands, bye
Heart at Temecula Valley
San Juan Hills, goodbye
Westridge, bye
Brentwood, goodbye
Anaheim Canyon at Marymount
Glendale at Alta Loma
# 2 Riverside Poly, bye
SECTION 3
Wildcard contests, Tuesdays
A – Redlands East Valley in South Pasadena
B – Crean Lutheran at Cerritos
C – Newbury Park at Rancho Cucamonga
D – Glendora at Hemet
E – Eastvale Roosevelt at Xavier Prep
F – Hacienda Heights Wilson at Esperanza
G – Sunny Hills at Mayfield
H – Saugus at Segerstrom
I – Santa Ynez at Diamond Bar
J – Oxnard at Millikan
First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.
Winner wildcard A at Villapark nr. 1
Winner wildcard B in Trabuco Hills
Fullerton at Garden Grove
Bishop Montgomery at Long Beach Wilson
Winner wildcard C at Walnut
Yucaipa and La Serna
St. Margarets at Keppel
Winner wildcard D at # 4 Placentia Valencia
Winner wildcard E on # 3 Sage Hill
Winner wildcard F in Montclair
Winner wildcard G at Ventura
Winner wildcard H at Archer
Wildcard I winner at Foothill Tech
North Torrance on Mayfair
Capistrano Valley near Whitney
Wildcard J winner at # 2 Fountain Valley
SECTION 4
Wildcard contests, Tuesdays
A-Bolsa Grande and San Gabriel
B – La Mirada at # 3 Beverly Hills
C – La Quinta in Adelanto
First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.
Wildcard A winner at # 1 Magnolia
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill
St. Lucys in San Dimas
Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley
Flintridge Prep in Malibu
Rosemead at Oxford Academy
Heritage in Coachella Valley
Sierra Canyon at # 4 Warren
Winner wildcard B at Westminster La Quinta
Whittier at Arroyo
Rio Mesa at Buckley
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century
Arlington at Rim of the World
Santa Fe at Carpinteria
Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian
Wildcard C winner at # 2 Riverside North
SECTION 5
Wildcard contests, Tuesdays
A – Costa Mesa at Nogales
B – Santa Paula at Santa Barbara Providence
C – Knight at Ramona
D – Gladstone at Garey
E – Desert Mirage at Citrus Hill
F – Ontario at Orange Vista
G – Downey on # 3 Katella
H – Cathedral City at Canyon Springs
I – Apple Valley in Highland
J – Lakewood St. Joseph at Diamond Ranch
K – El Monte at Montebello
L – Rancho Verde at Twentynine Palms
M – Palmdale at Academy for Academic Excellence
First round, Wednesday 3 p.m.
Wildcard A winner at # 1 Northview
Winner wildcard B in La Salle
Aquino at Rancho Alamitos
Wildcard C winner at Summit
San Gorgonio at Paramount
Winner wildcard D in Granite Hills
Winner wildcard E in Oak Hills
Wildcard F winner at # 4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Winner wildcard G at Valley View
Winner wildcard H at Ontario Christian
Winner wildcard I on Tahquitz
Chino at Estancia
Winner wild card J in Jurupa Hills
Winner wildcard K at Edgewood
Winner wildcard L at Duarte
Wildcard M winner at # 2 Patriot
Remarks:
Second round in divisions 1-5, Friday, 3:00 PM; quarter-finals, May 17, 3 p.m. semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m. Championships, May 21, 3 p.m.
