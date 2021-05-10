Hockey announces signing class 2021





DURHAM Duke hockey head coach Pam Bustin announced the signing of seven new freshmen who will begin their collegiate careers as Blue Devils in the 2021 campaign. The signing class 2021 consists of Shelby Bumgarner, Issy Carey, Logan Clouser, Megan Maransky, Grace Norair, Josephine Palde and Taryn Ringer. “Duke hockey welcomes the incoming class of 2021,” Bustin said. Collectively, this group possesses the incredible qualities of a Duke student athlete. They are all committed to learning, serving college, the hockey program, the community, and representing their families and teammates with respect and pride. Duke True can don’t wait for the 2025 graduation class to go to campus! “ Shelby Bumgarner Defense | Pasadena, Md. A four-year varsity letter winner of Archbishop Spalding High School and club player for Freedom Hky, Bumgarner was ranked in the MAX Field Hockey’s Top 50 for the 2021 class. While her team went 5-0 during a small season this year, she was a first team all-state roster in 2019 and second team all-state honoree in 2018. Bumgarner is a two-time National Futures Championship roster. She traveled to the Croatia Cup in 2018 with the USA Indoor National Team and was part of the USA Indoor National Development Team in 2019. Issy Carey Forward | Surrey, England Traveling across the pond, Carey brings a wealth of hockey experience to Durham. She played in the England U-16 team in 2016-17 and the U-18 England team 2017-19, as well as in the Surbiton Ladies First Team from 2017 to 2020. Her team was a national finalist in 2017 and 2020 and indoor national finalists in 2017, 2018 and 2020. She was three times top scorer for indoor nationalities and three times in the outdoor finals. Logan Clouser Midfield | Bethlehem, Penn. A four-year letter winner and two-year varsity captain of The Hill School, Clouser ended her high school career with 54 goals and 36 assists after her senior season was canceled due to COVID-19. She was named a top 50 player by Max Field Hockey. Clouser played with WC Eagles and was part of the best outdoor team to have been pool champions multiple times for NIT and NCC. She was part of the USA National Indoor Junior Team in 2019-20. Megan Maransky Defense | Blue Bell, Penn. Maransky enrolled at Mount Saint Joseph Academy all four years and played club for WC Eagles, earning her way to Max Field Hockey’s Top 50. While playing with WC Eagles, she was a three-time national club champion and five-time NIT champion. She is a current member of the US Indoor National Team and was part of the junior team in 2018-19 and won the Croatia Indoor Cup in 2019. Maransky was a two-time first team squad for all states and all territories during her junior and senior. seasons. Grace Norair Midfield / Forward | Fredericksburg, Va. Norair played hockey at Fredericksburg Academy for four years before her senior season was canceled due to COVID-19. During her career from eighth grade to freshman year, Norair scored 52 goals and 32 assists. She has been a part of the Futures pipeline since 2014 and was selected to the US Rise National Team in 2019. After a strong junior campaign with 59 points (22g, 15a), Norair was named Conference Player of the Year and a first team. -state selection. She plays for TCOYO Hockey Club and was in the top 50 of the 2021 signing class. Her eldest sister, Meghan, played in the field with Duke (2014-16) and sister, Colleen, played in Virginia (2016-19). Josephine Palde Midfield | Schwenksville, Penn. Palde checks in as Duke’s best recruit and is in the top 10 of the Class of 2021. Teammates with Clouser at The Hill School and WC Eagles, Palde scored 142 career points on 51 goals and 40 assists when 67 points (24g, 19a) came during her junior campaign. She was an NFHCA All-America First Team and NFHCA All-Region First Team selection as a junior. Along with her fellow Blue Devil recruiting course, Palde has made numerous stints with the US Women’s Indoor National Team and was selected for the 2020 US Rise Women’s National Team. Taryn Ringer

Forward | Johnstown, NY Ringer, a first-time attacker from eighth to twelfth grades at Johnstown High School, has built an impressive junior career with 110 goals and a countably higher senior season thanks to COVID-10. Ringer was named in Max Field Hockey’s Next 50 Top 100. She was her team’s top scorer as a freshman, sophomore and junior, while Ringer broke the school record for the most goals in a single season with 44 as a junior. Ringer is a National Futures Championship roster every year and plays for the ADK club team. In the coming weeks, GoDuke.com will split up the incoming freshman class individually. #Good week

