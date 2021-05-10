If the v28 update did a lot about it because of the Air Link feature, the Oculus Quest 2 could also hit the 120Hz milestone. An increase of 30 Hz compared to the source frequency, allowing a handful of developers to make certain games and experiences in virtual reality even more comfortable. On this page you will find all VR content that supports 120Hz.

First of all, remember the option 120 Hz It’s exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 and it’s not quite planned in the first Oculus Quest which will no doubt remain at its 72 Hz until the end of its reign. To enable 120Hz on Oculus Quest 2, go to the ‘Settings’ menu, then ‘Experimental’ and enable it at the bottom. “120 Hz refresh rate”. However, Facebook notes that this frequency increase can affect both the autonomy and the temperature of your virtual reality headset.

Oculus Quest Store: list of games and applications compatible with 120 Hz

Eleven table tennis

Become a real virtual table tennis player in the excellent Eleven table tennis. Playable both solo against an AI and in multiplayer, Eleven table tennis offers credible gameplay with physics suitable for a real virtual reality table tennis simulation. Often ranked among the essential games on Oculus Quest, it also offers mini games such as beer pong or the wall.

Racket Fury: Table tennis VR

In the same vein as his colleague Eleven table tennis, the gameplay of Racket Fury: Table tennis VR However something easier to learn. Otherwise the game offers practically the same modes as ETT with; training, fast play, championship, etc. 120Hz support enabled Racket Fury: Table tennis VR It brings more realism and makes the animations of the robots, the protagonists of the game, smoother.

Hyper Dash

Hyper Dash is a multiplayer shooter that pits against two teams of five players in arenas with a futuristic look. The oddity is that the cards have rails that players can slide freely on. A crazy feature that contributes to a particularly rhythmic and dynamic gameplay. Hyper Dash it also offers an offline mode to practice before joining players from around the world.

Superhot VR

Superhot VR offers in its gameplay an original and exciting technique to challenge your enemies. If you don’t move, the scene around you won’t move either. Really, it is the speed of your gestures that affects the course of action. Therefore, it is by manipulating time that you have to find the right moves to clear the levels with your fists or the available weapons.

Cubism

Cubism is an excellent puzzle game in virtual reality where the aim is to assemble in blocks, in different cube shapes! The goal is to find the right locations. so that the original block can be filled perfectly. What seems simple is actually torture!

Echo VR

Echo VR, or rather, we must say Echo Arena it’s simple one of the most played virtual reality sports games in the Oculus Store. Two teams face each other in a weightless arena where players must travel to the enemy camp and score goals using a puck.

Virtual desktop

Essential application for any virtual reality viewer user and PC, Virtual desktop It allows you Cast your computer screen in a virtual reality environment. Set the image size as desired; transported to space or to the cinema; browse the contents of your PC or watch your favorite series in peace.

120 Hz also on the App Lab side

Gorilla day

Being a gorilla is not easy and control Gorilla day it takes a while to master it. In fact, no keys are needed, just the movements of the hands and arms are enough to run, climb and jump in the trees. Gorilla day It is only played in multiplayer and mainly in infection mode where players run one after the other …

Rhythm ‘n Bullets

Rhythm ‘n Bullets it’s a rhythmic shoot’em up. Immersed in a type 80 environment, a ship in each hand, you have to shoot the opponents with the correct colors for each of them. The goal is to eliminate them before they reach the stellar core. And if you are tuned to the music, even better!

