Delta Patriots Cricket Club takes Surrey and other clubs to court for voting in Cricket BC – Surrey Now-Leader





Delta Patriots Cricket Club has taken three Surrey clubs, including in the West Coast Cricket Association (Cricket BC), to court with a request for a series of orders regarding governance, specifically asking that each member be entitled to has one vote at any association meeting, including annual general meetings. Justice John Harvey noted in his May 5 reasons for this judgment, ruled in the BC Supreme Court in New Westminster that the petitioner is a registered association that “promotes and nurtures” cricket among Delta’s youth. The respondents in this case are Surrey United Cricket Club Society, Newton Surrey Cricket Club, Surrey Stars Cricket Club, West Coast Cricket Organization, British Columbia Mainland Cricket Association, West Mission Strikers Cricket Club, Chilliwack Cricket Club, Richmond Cricket Club, PakCan Cricket Club Ltd. and West Vancouver Cricket Club. Cricket BC is a subsidiary of Cricket Canada, which is a member of the International Cricket Council. “It’s about the correctness or legality of the voting procedures within Cricket BC,” noted Harvey. The Delta Patriots’ counsel noted that many of the member clubs have more than one team, allowing them to cast more than one vote at the AGM. The patriots argued that Cricket BC membership is not made up of “teams” but parent clubs and that allowing clubs to have more than one vote is in violation of the Societies Act. Harvey noted that Cricket BC argued that the court should not grant the requested statement, ‘but rather conduct a general meeting of Cricket BC within a set period of time and identify the members who are entitled to vote to resolve the apparent conflict. between the Articles of Association and the SA. “ Cricket BC’s secretary noted that cricket teams were always considered members of Cricket BC and that the injunction requested would “unnecessarily disrupt the organization’s finances” as the member clubs are charged dues “reflecting the number of teams that under the banner of the club., ‘said Harvey. The judge ordered that a meeting, “be it an extraordinary meeting” or the AGM not taking place in November, be held no earlier than 45 days but no later than 90 days from May 5 to address the issues of membership and payment of contribution. In addressing who can vote, Harvey agreed with the petitioner that unregistered entities, “although members of Cricket BC, are not voting members due to their lack of legal capacity. “I have postponed the ordered meeting to allow enough time for those clubs wishing to join the Cricket BC board to take the necessary steps to obtain legal status if they so choose,” concluded Harvey.

[email protected]

Like us on Facebook follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter BC Supreme Court of DeltaSports Surrey Get local stories you won’t find elsewhere, delivered straight to your inbox.

Register here







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos