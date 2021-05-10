Dynasty Fantasy Football Central 2021: Post-draft rankings, prospect profiles, trading chart and value, more





Now that the NFL Draft is complete, it feels like the NFL landscape has been turned upside down. But have no fear, we have the updated content you need. We’ve updated our prospect profiles at the bottom of the page to reflect each player’s landing spots and we’ve updated the rankings across the board, including new beginner-only drafts rankings for your drafts and a new top 150 to help you with the startup. Looking for an exchange? The trading chart has also been updated. Below you can now see where Ja’Marr Chase, Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts and the rest of the 2021 class are taking their positions and how much we are willing to give for them in a trade. But we are far from done. Soon we’ll have a post-draft rookie-only mock and a new Dynasty startup mock. Next week I will have the levels updated along with a new Dynasty mailbag. So bookmark this page and check back often. As always, if you have any suggestions for Dynasty content that you don’t see below, feel free to let me know Twitter and we’ll try to add it. Dynasty Rankings Dynasty Quarterback Ranking (5/4)

Dynasty Running Back Rankings (5/4)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (5/5)

Dynasty Tight End Rankings (5/5)

Dynasty Trade Chart and Top 150 (5/5)

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings (5/3) Dynasty layers Dynasty Quarterback Tiers (4/7)

Dynasty Running Back Tiers (4/8)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Levels (4/7)

Dynasty Tight End Tiers (4/8) Dynasty Mock Drafts Superflex Rookie only (4/15)

PPR Rookie- Only (4/14)

12 teams non-PPR startup (4/1)

12-Team Superflex Startup (3/12)

PPR start-up with 12 teams (2/24) Design prospect profiles QB

Justin Fields 2021 design profile (3/10)

Zach Wilson 2021 design profile (3/10)

Mac Jones 2021 design profile (4/5)

Trevor Lawrence 2021 design profile (4/6)

Trey Lance 2021 design profile (4/19) RB

Najee Harris 2021 design profile (3/15)

Travis Etienne 2021 Design profile (3/22)

Javonte Williams 2021 design profile (3/29)

Michael Carter 2021 design profile (3/31)

Khalil Herbert 2021 Design Profile (4/19) WR

Elijah Moore 2021 design profile (3/9)

Terrace Marshall 2021 Design Profile (3/24)

Nico Collins Design Profile 2021 (3/29)

Ja’Marr Chase 2021 design profile (4/1)

Devonta Smith 2021 design profile (4/4)

Jaylen Waddle 2021 design profile (4/5)

Rashod Bateman 2021 design profile (4/20)

Kadarius Toney 2021 design profile (4/26)

Rondale Moore 2021 Design Profile (4/19) TO

Kyle Pitts Design Profile 2021 (3/11)

Brevin Jordan 2021 design profile (4/6)

Pat Freiermuth 2021 design profile (4/19) Dynasty Mailbags and more 4/13 Dynasty Mailbag

3/31 Dynasty Mailbag

3/19 Dynasty Winners and Losers from Free Agency

3/10 Dynasty Mailbag

2/23 Dynasty Mailbag

2/16 Dynasty Mailbag What is the exact value of each Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal rankings and picks, all from a DFS pro who has won nearly $ 2 million in his career and simulated 10,000 times throughout the season.







