Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Advance to Sweet 16





By Adam Brown

Sports editor

[email protected] Ole Miss Tennis would like to thank supporters who attended the regional game against Tulane. Photo by Jeff Roberson. No. 15 seeded Ole Miss men’s tennis team completed the sweep of the Oxford Regional by beating the Tulane Green Wave 4-0 on Sunday. They will soon be heading to Orlando, Florida for the Sweet 16 NCAA tournament. Feels good. Very exciting, the guys did a fantastic job today, said Ole Miss head coach Toby Hanssson. The game on Sunday was moved indoors to the Galtney Center due to the rain. I think we were ready to play indoors or out. The boys were excited to play for sure today. I didn’t have to motivate them in any special way, Hansson said. I tried to treat it like any other match. Obviously it’s a different game as it might be the last game of the season, but they just stuck to the routine, stayed focused and performed well today. Ole Miss came from behind to claim the doubles portion of the match to take a 1-0 lead over the Green Wave. The Rebels then controlled the bottom three singles positions, winning Nos. 4-6 doubles in straight sets. The Rebels earned a total sweep by claiming all matches in both singles and doubles, giving the Green Wave its first sweep defeat of 2021. Ole Miss prevailed over Tulane in a highly controversial doubles leg of the match, Brady Draheim and Simon Junk held their own at Court No. 2 to beat Tulanes Akos Kotorman and Billy Suarez 6-3 to put the rebels 1-0. The Rebels and Green Wave competed back and forth on Courts No. 1 and No. 3, and went to tiebreaks in both games. Jakob Cadonau and Lukas Engelhard drew double, 2-0, by claiming the tiebreak 7-2 over Luis Erlenbusch and Fynn Kuenkler. The Rebels had their first doubles victory in the last 11 games. The whole team’s performance has been very good, and I am very happy that we are done with Orlando and the Sweet 16, said John Hallquist Lithen. (Clinching at home) was great. Due to COVID, there were some restrictions, but we still managed to get some fans in, which was incredible. I think they have done a great job here. Ole Miss will face Baylor in the Sweet 16 round in Orlando on May 17 at noon.

