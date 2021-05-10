New York Yankees in a better place for the Tampa Bay Rays rematch

The Rays were able to continue skating by the last time they faced the Yankees.

Tampa Bay swept New York for three games between April 16-18, beating their rival in the American League East, 18-7, in the Bronx. The Yankees didn’t score more than three points in a game that weekend, and in the finals, they were cut to 5-10 in the season.

New York had previously lost two of the three to the Blue Jays and Rays in the series. The final pace team was rightly ridiculed for a piece of play that looked as ugly as the record.

Today, the Yankees play cleaner baseball. They’ve just hit a 7-2 home score with back-to-back walk-off victories over the Nationals and their 18-16 (.529) record places them second in the division, just ahead of Tampa Bay and 3.5 behind Boston. The Bombers weren’t perfect, but they get more out of their line-up and starting pitching than they did at the start of the season.

“We will continue to play better,” Aaron Boone said on Sunday. “It goes back a few weeks now. I keep saying I don’t think we’re quite there. Sure, offensively, I know there’s more to us and we’ll find our stride, but there’s no question that we’re playing much better baseball in every aspect of the game. “

The improved performance comes just as the Yankees start a new series on Tuesday night with their favorite heel. New York embarks on a 10-game three-game road trip against the Rays at Tropicana Field, a litmus test for a hot team for matchups with the Orioles and Rangers.

Tampa Bay has been up 16-6 against New York since the start of last season, including the victorious ALDS fight of 2020. The story has become that the Rays have the number of the Yankees. It’s one the visiting team wants to change this week.

“We have to go in there and play good baseball and run a run in Tampa,” said Giancarlo Stanton. “It hasn’t been in our favor against them lately, so we need to change that.”

The Rays come from a West Coast trip where they swept the Angels in four games before dropping two of the three to the A’s. However, they ended the trek with a win, breaking their record to 19-17 (.528). They actually have a losing figure (7-10) at home this year, but their pitching, which was better at The Trop, has limited the Yankees to a .168 average and a .552 OPS in their six meetings this season.

Of course, they haven’t faced the Yankees with Luke Voit yet this year. That is expected to change this week. However, the return of the first baseman adds to New York’s right-handedness, which didn’t always play well against a Rays staff full of right-handers.

Nonetheless, the Yankees are in a much better place for this rendition of the rivalry, one of which is that characterized by a lot of tension between the two teams, but lately mostly unilateral results.

They’ve been playing well lately. Now they have to keep doing that against a common thorn in their side.

“It’s a really good team,” Boone said after acknowledging that Tampa Bay has beaten his side in the past year. “They are clearly very good at avoiding runs. They have versatility in their setup. They are challenging and you have to play well if you want to beat them.

“Hopefully we can turn that table a bit.”

