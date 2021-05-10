Langer attributes India’s rich cricket talent to its population





London, May 10 (IANS) Former England cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan rubbed Australian head coach Justin Langer off the wrong side, reminding him of the humiliation suffered by Aussies by India earlier this year in the Border-Gavaskar series. A severely exhausted India recovered from the humiliation of a landslide defeat in the first Test in Adelaide to win the four-Test series 2-1. During an interaction on Fox Cricket hosted by former Australian cricketers Mark Waugh and Brendon Julian, Vaughan was asked to comment on the memorable series. Ironically, the former English skipper said, “There is no shame in losing to India’s 3rd XI.” India was hampered by injuries from several top players and had to line up an almost second-tier team in the decisive fourth and final test in Brisbane, the home side’s stronghold. Despite the handicap, India won the test to lift the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series. Although Vaughan’s comment was met with a burst of laughter from Waugh, Julian and Langer, the Aussie coach did respond. “I know we all joke, Vaughany (Michael Vaughan) jokes about India’s second and third XI, but the truth is that in a country of a billion and a half people who love cricket, if you make the first XI, you’re going to be to have a pretty strong team, ”said Langer. “There will be pretty good players, and if the opportunity arises, you have to be ready to take them. We saw that exceptional young talent, they were fierce. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the ledger,” he said. Longer. –IANS akm / kh







