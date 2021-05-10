Italian tennis lead to a new era

As the 2021 Internazionali BNL d’Italia kicks off, it has been seven years since an Italian player reached the final in Rome (Sara Errani in 2014) and five years since an Italian woman was in the WTA Top 10 (Roberta Vinci in 2016).

But while the heyday of the country’s ‘golden generation’ – Errani, Vinci and Grand Slam champions Francesca Schiavone and Flavia Pennetta – is over, a new era is dawning. One of the leaders is 20-year-old Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who enters Rome as a wild card at the height of her career at number 111 in the world.

Cocciaretto’s rise since graduating into the junior ranks has been rapid and shows little sign of slowing down. In 2019, she shot from World No. 750 to No. 215 and kicked off 2020 by qualifying for her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

The closure of Covid-19 was only a short pause in the ascent of Cocciaretto. In the first tournament back, she scored her first Top 30 win over Donna Vekic to reach the quarter-finals at home in Palermo, and followed that up by making her first WTA 125 final in Prague.

This year, she was in a semifinal in Guadalajara and was instrumental in Italy’s playoff win at the Billie Jean King Cup against Romania, winning two singles rubbers to advance her country to next year’s qualifiers. In an interview with wtatennis.com, Cocciaretto reveals how important the inspiration of the previous generation has been to her, and why self-confidence won’t be enough if she strives to emulate it.

What are your memories of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia?

Cocciaretto: When I started playing when I was five or six, I watched this tournament and dreamed of playing in Rome only once in my life. And three years ago I played here my first time after winning the pre-qualifying tournament to get a wild card, and it was an incredible experience.

I always turned on the TV to watch the Italians. I remember all the matches I’ve seen. I remember Sara Errani playing the final against Maria Sharapova and I dreamed of playing the final one time, just like her. And also to play against her one day, because she was my idol.

In 2019 you not only played Errani, but you beat her 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 to win your first ITF W60 title in Asuncin.

Cocciaretto: That was possibly the best tournament of my life. Not just because I beat her, but because the points got me into qualifying for the Australian Open – my first Grand Slam.

How important was it to see that “golden generation” of Italian tennis out in the open and accomplish such amazing things growing up?

Cocciaretto: For us it was as if they were all an idol. There wasn’t one who did a lot of great things at one tournament, there were four. Many girls started playing tennis because of them.

Sara gave me a lot of advice. If I have a problem or if I have some questions I can ask her because she is very nice. Not only is she a good tennis player, but she is also a very, very nice girl. I remember my first advice was from her in the Billie Jean King Cup in 2018. I was so scared, but she was also young on the tour like I was once, and she had the same problems as I did. Every time I asked her something she helped me a lot.

I don’t know Vinci, Schiavone and Pennetta very well – we say hello but nothing else – because they retired before I started playing tournaments. But I remember when I was young I always watched their matches. I watched Pennetta and Vinci in the US Open final. The things they’ve done in the past it’s a dream come true for me – so I’ll do my best to do what they did.

The four had really good camaraderie off the field too – and at the Billie Jean King Cup you seemed to have great team spirit with your team too. Does it help to have players like Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan with you?

Cocciaretto:Yes. We are very, very good friends. I also played doubles with Martina and we trained at the center of the Italian Tennis Federation for three years. They’re four or five years older than me, but we’re on the same process right now. For me it is important to share this process, to share this life with good people like Jasmine and Martina. So I’m glad about that.

You recently posted something interesting on your Instagram – that it wasn’t enough to feel confident. What do you mean?

Cocciaretto: You don’t have to believe in yourself. This thing, my coach Fausto [Scolari] taught me. I always said, “Yes, I have to believe to do it!” And he said, “No, you don’t have to believe. You have to do it.”

Because if you just believe and think, you won’t. They are just words. You have to do it right now, and you’ll get better at doing it again. Not to think, but to do.

How long have you been working with Fausto?

Cocciaretto: From March 2017, so four years. But I’ve known him since I was 13 or 14 because he coached another Italian girl. We started together when I was a junior with no rankings, so this is a very, very good process that we are doing – him as a coach and I as a player. We grow up together.

Also out of court, not just in court. I became a good person out of court because of the way he helped me in court. It’s the most important thing to me because if you’re just a tennis player you’re not well rounded. He taught me that in addition to being a tennis player, you should also be a good person outside the court. This can help me a lot when I finish my career, but also during my career.

Speaking of life after tennis, you are also a law student at the University of Camerino. Is that a future career path for you?

Cocciaretto:I don’t have one job I want to do after tennis. But I was good at school and I like to study, so I wanted to go to college. I wanted to know more about government culture and how things work. But I don’t like math so I didn’t want to study economics. And I don’t want to go into politics – my mom is in politics and I don’t like the lifestyle. I have a good memory, so that helps with the law. I am now preparing for my public law exams – it is very difficult, but I will do my best!

How did you start playing tennis and what do you like most about the sport?

My father played. Don’t play tournaments, just play. There was an U12 tournament in Porto San Giorgio, and one day I went to see the boys and girls playing there. I was five. And I said, “Daddy, I want to play.” And my dad said, “Okay, you’re playing in October.” The coach said I was good and I could do well, and I started playing small tournaments at seven, eight, nine. And then the passion grew every day.

I just love to play, and I love to fight so much – if I lose or if I win. In every match there is now a fight, because at this level you obviously don’t play 6-1, 6-1. You play third sets or a tight match. It won’t be easy with anyone. And I like that.

Most people saw you play against Angelique Kerber for the first time at the Australian Open in 2020. You lost, but you came up with some fantastic winners. What lessons did you learn from that match?

That was of course a very tough match. I mean it was a great opportunity to play a former world No. 1 champion at the Rod Laver Arena during the night session. It was a very, very emotional game. But I said after this match that I am not that different in tennis, but in my physical and mental abilities.

She stayed on all counts. Her resistance, her speed was better than me. And of course the mentality to stay at every point, to play every point. I’ve made a lot of casual mistakes, a lot of ups and downs. And that’s the difference between a very good player and me at the time – the ups and downs.

I think I need to improve the most, not play up and down, but play at every point. I’ll lose, I’ll win, that’s not important – but to play every point and not have so many ups and downs, like very, very good and then like that, so bad, is important.

Other than your law degree, what do you enjoy doing out of court most?

I don’t really like watching Netflix or series. I prefer to watch movies. But I enjoy listening to music so much. Latin music, Italian music, but mostly 80’s music.

I didn’t know the music of the 80s that much yet, but my coach taught me about it. I think that’s the real music, not the one we’re listening to right now.

Which songs do you like best from that era?

I like the Scorpions ‘Wind of Change and the Eagles’ Hotel California.