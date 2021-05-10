Hockey track in Avon is the goal of coach entrepreneurs





AVON, Ohio – A former professional hockey player tries to bring an ice rink to town. Pam Fechter, Avon’s director of economic development, said Russ Sinkewich presented the plan to city council on April 19. Sinkewich plans to build the facility next to the Lake Erie Crushers baseball stadium on Recreation Lane, just north of the T3 Performance building. But first he needs the city to sell the land to him. Sinkewich is the founder of Ohio Hockey Project, a hockey training and development organization based in Rocky River. The hockey rink would be three quarters the size of a regulated hockey rink because it does not host tournaments and its business model only provides for skills learning and development for all ages. Although Fechter was impressed with Sinkewich’s presentation, she said everything is in a set pattern for now. We need numbers from him first, Fechter said. But she added, Residents have been asking for a hockey rink for years. We have residents who travel all over Ohio for the time of the rink. Many want this. She also noted that Sinkewich does many philanthropic activities related to helping children develop positive attitudes. He can also be a role model as he played for the Cleveland Monsters and other professional teams for seven years. Sinkewich’s proposal calls for a 30,000-square-foot world-class facility that could also serve as the new home of ice sports training for the Avon Local Schools. Fechter noted that the project is still in its infancy. We have told the owner to come back to present everything possible including costs and we can discuss again. We also look at other considerations and other partners. Read more from the Sun Sentinel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos