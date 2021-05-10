Pandemic-esque prom in Twin Valley proves important and entertaining | Local news

Connect with us

Pandemic-esque prom in Twin Valley proves important and entertaining

Last year, the Class of 2020 had a spring full of festivities ahead. With Prom only a month away, many seniors had already picked out outfits and were fantasizing about the big day.

On March 12, 2020, the seniors had so much to look forward to. The next day the world came to a standstill.

In an instant, COVID-19 took over and ended the school year without warning. The festivities ended. The Class of 2020 was forced to hang up their dresses and tuxedos for good.

This year, the Twin Valley High School Class of 2021 could open their closets for an all-new pandemic-style prom.

Despite many challenges, Junior Class advisers Melissa Koehler and Sara Peek, both foreign language teachers, found a way to organize a fun and safe prom.

The event took place in the gymnasium, parking lot and lawn of the school, allowing students to practice social distances. There were dancing dots six feet apart and masks were required. Six guards and many escorts attended the event to ensure that the regulations were followed.

With the lack of other events and celebrations this year, holding a prom was extremely important to the students.

I think it’s such a milestone in American high schools across the country. Other countries do not have a prom; they just know about Hollywood and movies, and it’s just such an important part, Peek said.

With the Around the World theme, Twin Valley expanded the American tradition of the prom with a variety of cultures.

Upon entry, students exchanged their boarding pass tickets for a passport detailing the night’s events and their food choices. Various types of dishes from around the world were available from food trucks lined up around the school, including Mexican, Italian, Caribbean, California, Asian, and a French cafe.

The TVHS Prom offered a variety of activities, including professional karaoke, table tennis, giant Jenga, Spikeball, corn hole, and a photo booth.

The parents of students and other members of the community also became involved. People donated the games; a parent who works as a professional artist painted a mural; Kim Barndt’s culinary class baked pastry; and Twin Valley Coffee gave each student a coupon for a free drink.

The freedom and variety of choices defined this prom.

Many students appreciated the opportunity to participate in different activities.

You didn’t have to have a sit-down dinner and then dance. You could do several things, said senior Anna Posh, who has never been to a traditional ball but believes she would still prefer this new, laid-back event.

I went to prom in 10th grade and it was much more formal. I just thought this [prom] was more fun and there was more to do, said senior Emily Lerch, who is a fan of casual things, so this ball was just her style. Her favorite role was playing turf games, especially Spikeball.

Many students enjoyed the ball, not because of its resemblance to a traditional ball, but because of its differences. This new, innovative and creative event can set a precedent for future events.

However, with all the risks of COVID-19, students nearly missed out on this experience.

[Prom] is a very, very important, quintessential part of the American high school experience, and it marks the end of your high school career, Peek said.

After missing so much this year, the Twin Valleys upperclassmen were finally able to enjoy a safe party. As the year draws to a close, with graduation ahead, students were able to create lasting memories that they will carry with them for years to come.

For the 2021 class, the thought of leaving high school is exciting but also very scary. However, this last hurray reminds us that Twin Valley is much more than a school; it is a community and a family that students can rely on.

