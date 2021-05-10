Pakistan Cricket Board’s hopes to host remaining PSL 2021 matches diminish after UAE travel ban

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is unlikely to resume in the United Arab Emirates in June, after the UAE government announced a ban on travelers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh over the COVID Pandemic 19.

The travel ban will take effect from Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in talks with the Emirates Cricket Board to seek permission from the UAE government to hold the remaining 20 PSL games in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from June 1.

The PCB expected things to be finalized in the next 24 hours due to the Eid holidays in both countries, but now with this ban imposed by the UAE government until May 12th, the only option available for the PCB is to hold the games in Karachi, ”a source said Monday.

“There is one more suggestion to have it in Sri Lanka, if not UAE, but that will require a lot of logistics and other stuff and will also depend on government approval,” said another source.

Former Pakistan captain and leading hitter Javed Miandad has advised the PCB not to hold PSL’s remaining games.

“I don’t think now is the right time to play cricket when all the focus is on saving lives from this dreaded virus,” Miandad told a cricket site.

“This is not the time to play cricket, it is the time to save lives. In these times of crisis, we should focus more on saving lives than playing cricket.

“The whole world has been affected by the corona virus. India, where the World Cup was to take place, is also badly affected by the epidemic,” he notes. (INPUTS FROM PTI)