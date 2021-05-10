Sports
Riverside Poly, Redlands, Santiago among Inland girls’ tennis teams seeded for playoffs – Press Enterprise
The girls’ teams from Riverside Poly, Redlands and Santiago received top-four seeds in the Division 2 group when the CIF Southern Section released its playoff pairings Monday morning.
Riverside Poly, the Ivy League co-champion, is the number 2 seed and received a first-round bye. The Bears (11-4) start at home Friday, May 14 against Alta Loma (13-4) or Glendale (3-2).
https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=hBXtt4Ot&cid=8131&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on
Redlands, the Citrus Belt League champion, is seeded No. 3 in Division 2 and has a first round bye. The Terriers (14-3) open at home on Friday against Hart (5-5) or Temecula Valley (10-4).
Santiago, second in the Big VIII League, is the No. 4 seed in the division and also has a bye in the first round. The Sharks (11-2) will host Dos Pueblos (6-4) or Simi Valley (5-2-1) in a second round match on Friday.
North won the Sunbelt League champion to earn the number 2 seed in Division 4. The Huskies (10-3) open at home on Wednesday, May 12 against Adelanto (8-6-1) or La Quinta (6-4).
River Valley League champion Patriot clinched the No. 4 seed in Division 5. The Warriors (11-0) will host Academy of Academic Excellence (12-3) or Palmdale (4-3) in a first-round game Friday.
Five Inland teams qualified for the Division 1 playoffs: Big VIII League champion King, Southwestern League fellow champions Murrieta Valley and Great Oak, Palomares League champion Claremont and Baseline League champion Los Osos.
GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
(Competitions at 3 pm. Dates, times and locations are subject to change)
Division 1
First round (Wednesday, May 12)
San Clemente at Murrieta Valley
Crescenta Valley at King
Portola at Claremont
Big oak in Los Osos
Division 2
First round (Wednesday, May 12)
Heart at Temecula Valley
Glendale at Alta Loma
Second round (Friday May 14)
Temescal Canyon near San Marcos
Simi Valley or Dos Pueblos at No. 4 Santiago
Hart of Temecula Valley at No. 3 Redlands
Glendale or Alta Loma at # 2 Riverside Poly
Division 3
Wildcard round (Tuesday 11 May)
Redlands East Valley in South Pasadena
Newbury Park at Rancho Cucamonga
Glendora at Hemet
Roosevelt at Xavier Prep
Santa Ynez at Diamond Bar
First round (Wednesday, May 12)
Yucaipa and La Serna
Esperanza or Hacienda Heights Wilson in Montclair
Division 4
Wildcard round (Tuesday 11 May)
La Quinta at Adelanto
First round (Wednesday, May 12)
St. Lucy is in San Dimas
Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley
Heritage in Coachella Valley
Arlington at Rim of the World
Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian
La Quinta of Adelanto at No. 2 North
Division 5
Wildcard round (Tuesday 11 May)
Knight at Ramona
Gladstone at Garey
Desert Mirage at Citrus Hill
Ontario at Orange Vista
Cathedral City at Canyon Springs
Apple Valley at Highland
Lakewood St. Joseph at Diamond Ranch
Rancho Verde at Twentynine Palms
Palmdale at Academy for Academic Excellence
First round (Wednesday, May 12)
Aquino at Rancho Alamitos
Knight of Ramona at Summit
San Gorgonio at Paramount
Gladstone or Garey at Granite Hills
Desert Mirage or Citrus Hill in Oak Hills
Downey or Katella at Valley View
Cathedral City of Canyon Springs in Ontario Christian
Apple Valley or Highland at Tahquitz
Chino at Estancia
Lakewood St. Joseph or Diamond Ranch in Jurupa Hills
Palmdale of Academy of Academic Excellence at No. 2 Patriot
