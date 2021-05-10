Riverside Poly, Redlands, Santiago among Inland girls’ tennis teams seeded for playoffs – Press Enterprise





The girls’ teams from Riverside Poly, Redlands and Santiago received top-four seeds in the Division 2 group when the CIF Southern Section released its playoff pairings Monday morning. Riverside Poly, the Ivy League co-champion, is the number 2 seed and received a first-round bye. The Bears (11-4) start at home Friday, May 14 against Alta Loma (13-4) or Glendale (3-2).

https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=hBXtt4Ot&cid=8131&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on Redlands, the Citrus Belt League champion, is seeded No. 3 in Division 2 and has a first round bye. The Terriers (14-3) open at home on Friday against Hart (5-5) or Temecula Valley (10-4). Santiago, second in the Big VIII League, is the No. 4 seed in the division and also has a bye in the first round. The Sharks (11-2) will host Dos Pueblos (6-4) or Simi Valley (5-2-1) in a second round match on Friday. North won the Sunbelt League champion to earn the number 2 seed in Division 4. The Huskies (10-3) open at home on Wednesday, May 12 against Adelanto (8-6-1) or La Quinta (6-4). River Valley League champion Patriot clinched the No. 4 seed in Division 5. The Warriors (11-0) will host Academy of Academic Excellence (12-3) or Palmdale (4-3) in a first-round game Friday. Five Inland teams qualified for the Division 1 playoffs: Big VIII League champion King, Southwestern League fellow champions Murrieta Valley and Great Oak, Palomares League champion Claremont and Baseline League champion Los Osos. GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFFS (Competitions at 3 pm. Dates, times and locations are subject to change) Division 1 First round (Wednesday, May 12) San Clemente at Murrieta Valley Crescenta Valley at King Portola at Claremont Big oak in Los Osos Division 2 First round (Wednesday, May 12) Heart at Temecula Valley Glendale at Alta Loma Second round (Friday May 14) Temescal Canyon near San Marcos Simi Valley or Dos Pueblos at No. 4 Santiago Hart of Temecula Valley at No. 3 Redlands Glendale or Alta Loma at # 2 Riverside Poly Division 3 Wildcard round (Tuesday 11 May) Redlands East Valley in South Pasadena Newbury Park at Rancho Cucamonga Glendora at Hemet Roosevelt at Xavier Prep Santa Ynez at Diamond Bar First round (Wednesday, May 12) Yucaipa and La Serna Esperanza or Hacienda Heights Wilson in Montclair Division 4 Wildcard round (Tuesday 11 May) La Quinta at Adelanto First round (Wednesday, May 12) St. Lucy is in San Dimas Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley Heritage in Coachella Valley Arlington at Rim of the World Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian La Quinta of Adelanto at No. 2 North Division 5 Wildcard round (Tuesday 11 May) Knight at Ramona Gladstone at Garey Desert Mirage at Citrus Hill Ontario at Orange Vista Cathedral City at Canyon Springs Apple Valley at Highland Lakewood St. Joseph at Diamond Ranch Rancho Verde at Twentynine Palms Palmdale at Academy for Academic Excellence First round (Wednesday, May 12) Aquino at Rancho Alamitos Knight of Ramona at Summit San Gorgonio at Paramount Gladstone or Garey at Granite Hills Desert Mirage or Citrus Hill in Oak Hills Downey or Katella at Valley View Cathedral City of Canyon Springs in Ontario Christian Apple Valley or Highland at Tahquitz Chino at Estancia Lakewood St. Joseph or Diamond Ranch in Jurupa Hills Palmdale of Academy of Academic Excellence at No. 2 Patriot

