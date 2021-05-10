Vote to pause Division 1A hockey and baseball tournaments put on hold by MIAA’s board of directors

MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino urged the board to bring the sports committees, TMC, blue ribbon committee and legal experts together and discuss the issues.

I think a lot of people are willing to go along with whatever a final decision may be, as long as they’ve had a chance to talk to it, Granatino said.

The TMC voted last month on a proposal from the Blue Ribbon Committee to suspend 1A tournaments based on gender and equality issues, opting instead to investigate statewide tournament format data before the issue may arise. later reconsidered.

The ice hockey committee was disappointed, said David Uminski, Oakmont director, speaking on behalf of the ice hockey committee along with Stoneham superintendent John Macero. Obviously we knew the 1A tournament was part of the consideration, but we were not consulted for the TMC vote and did not have the opportunity to speak with TMC as a committee.

Ice hockey has hosted a Division 1A tournament for boys since 1991, and baseball followed in 2014.

Directors Mike Schultz (Carver) and Brian Callaghan (Westborough) both question the breakdown in communication between the TMC and the sports committees.

I just find it hard to believe these things happened in the past two years, which I was aware of, and it didn’t get to the sports committees, Callaghan.

TMC Chairman Jim OLeary (St. Johns Prep) and Member Pam Gould (Sandwich) said the issues surrounding 1A tournaments were discussed statewide throughout the tournament process, but Ice Hockey Committee Chairman Dan Shine said he was never asked to participate in committee meetings. .

MIAA assistant director Richard Pearson, contact person on the ice hockey committee, told the board: I was never told to come back to the committee that there would be a four-year moratorium on the discussion to go ahead with a 1A tournament.

Shine, also a member of the board of directors, said the Ice Hockey Committee is ready to address Blue Ribbon and Title IX concerns, including the expansion of Division 1A to girls’ hockey.

We would like to have the opportunity to sit down and give our opinion on this, he said. We haven’t had that chance yet.

OLeary and Gould agreed that, as TMC members, they would be open to continuing 1A tournaments, assuming the stock issues were addressed.

As long as every boy and girl athlete is treated the same in our new state tournament, Gould said.

OLeary said: I know TMC can live with that. We have been in agreement with that. Were not against a 1A tournament, it just has to be tied.

In other administrative matters:

The board has followed up on 46 different rule change proposals as part of the process that takes place every two years. Among them was a proposal to change the mechanics of pitching delivery, bringing MIAA rules in line with the National Federation of High Schools and other softball levels. The proposal, approved by the board 11-2, allows the pitcher to only bring the swivel foot into contact with the rubber, instead of the previous rule where both feet must be in partial or full contact with the swivel foot.

In a separate motion, the board also approved (with one abstention) a request from the softball committee to have the rule change effective immediately, instead of next season.

The board voted 13-0 for a rule change that clarifies the gender language and applies the rules consistently to fall and spring volleyball. The new rule states that a student athlete who qualifies to play on a 7-foot-4-inch (fall) or 7-11 (spring) net but cannot access a team in their season and must play on a team in the other season may not: block; attack a ball completely above the net; or jump service (one foot must remain in contact with the floor during the service).

Any proposed rule changes have yet to be approved by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council before they take effect for the 2021-23 cycle.

Based on a letter from the Hockomock League, the board voted 10-2 to ask the TMC to reconsider the profit margin component of the power rating system that will be used at the state tournament starting in the fall of 2021. Lindsey von Holtz (Mount Greylock) also wondered whether sportsmanship issues from different districts had been properly addressed before the TMC approved the use of the new formula.

Jim Clark can be reached at [email protected]