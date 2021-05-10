Over $ 2.3 Billion Deployed in Colorado, First Year of Legalized Sports Betting | Colorado





(The Center Square) Colorado ended its first year of legalized sports betting with more than $ 2.3 billion wagered, the US tax authorities said Monday. Sports betting in the state went live on May 1, 2020, after voters passed Theorem DD in November 2019. Since legalization, the state has seen $ 2.3 billion in total stakes, which have yet to be monitored, according to the Division of Gaming, part of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR). Launching the program amid uncertainty, the Gaming Division attributes the first year’s success to the pragmatic and thoughtful supporting legislation, the partnerships established with industry stakeholders, the open competitive market created by the rules and regulations , and the commitment of the divisions’ staff and partners to get it right for Colorado, said DOR Director Mark Ferrandino. Colorado had an unaudited total of $ 245 million in bets in April, down more than $ 300 million deployed in March during the height of the NCAA basketball tournament, according to the states data. The state saw its highest bet in January during the NFL playoffs, when $ 326.9 million was bet. Basketball ($ 435.2 million), professional football ($ 383.4 million), NCAA basketball ($ 193.8 million), baseball ($ 105.9 million), and table tennis ($ 91 million) had the highest commitment since May. The state collected more than $ 5.5 million in taxes on betting from May 2020 to the end of March 2021. Operators must submit their tax information by April by May 15, after which the DOR can complete its audit and finalize the totals, a DOR spokesman said. Dan Hartman, director of the Gaming division, said in a statement that the state’s first year of sports betting exceeded our expectations, especially after we started amid a global pandemic that brought casinos, industry and Colorado to a halt. Colorado sets the benchmark for what a healthy, regulated, legalized sports betting market can look like in the United States, and we will continue to be known for our regulatory leadership, he added. Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the industry website PlayUSA.com, however good the results may be, they are artificially low because of the effects of the pandemic. The Colorados market was launched under unprecedented circumstances, but the online forward framework and robust operator selection provided a rapid rebound despite pandemic-related challenges, he said. Since then, Colorado has grown into one of the country’s most innovative and dynamic markets and remains one of the great success stories in the US.

