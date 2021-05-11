Jaylen Brown’s best season over due to wrist injury, says Boston Celtics





Boston Celtics All-Star guard Jaylen Brown has a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season, the team said Monday. Brown, who averaged 24.7 points on 48.4% shootings for Boston this season, was diagnosed with the injury over the weekend and is expected to undergo surgery this week. The Celtics did not provide a timetable for Brown’s return and said they would provide additional updates as needed. However, Boston is familiar with the proceedings, as security guard Romeo Langford had it on Sept. 22. Langford was set to make his debut in mid-March before contracting COVID-19 – about 5 months after surgery. A similar timeline for Brown would ensure that he would be ready to return to court by the end of October – around the expected start of next season, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said he hopes the league will get back to its usual calendar. will stand. 2 Related Brown had missed the past three games with a sprained ankle after a terrifying collision with Boston’s other young star winger, Jayson Tatum, in the last minute of a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on May 2. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reported that by playing in that game, Brown reached the threshold of games played (58) he needed to qualify for a $ 446,429 bonus in his contract. Brown’s injury adds to what has been a frustrating season for the Celtics, who are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference on their way to Tuesday’s home game against the Miami Heat. If Miami, which won in Boston on Sunday, wins again on Tuesday, that would all but guarantee that the Celtics will be part of the NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament next week. Boston has dealt with several injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout the season. Brown will ultimately miss 14 games with various injuries; he was repeatedly mentioned on the injury report with nagging problems in the second half of the season. Tatum contracted COVID-19 in January and has spoken openly about the challenges he has faced since returning, including the need to use an inhaler. The team’s big takeover on the trade deadline, Evan Fournier, has also contracted COVID-19 and has been dealing with lingering effects of the virus he described as similar to a concussion. Marcus Smart missed 18 games with a calf injury, which cost him all of February. And Kemba Walker’s start to the season was delayed by an off-season knee strengthening program – one where he also sits out the second half of each back to back as part of a plan to keep him as healthy as possible. The result is a team that, having made it to the final from East in three of the last four years, is now in danger of missing the play-offs completely.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos