Sports
Meeting people with kidney disease whenever and wherever they are
By Andrew Schutzbank MD, Chief Product Officer, Cricket Health
Much has been said about the great burden of chronic disease on a person’s life and on our society. However, one aspect that is often overlooked is the day-to-day struggle of chronic illness – forming the new daily habits needed to treat it continuously. When I worked in the cardiology department at Boston VA hospital during my very first year as a physician, we had a patient whose blood pressure did not improve despite our interventions. When we went to bed to find out what was going on, we saw a row of unused doses of medicine on the nightstand. The Cardiology present looked at us with a wry smile and simply said that it helps to get the medicine IN the patient. This has always been a simple reminder that so much of what we do in medicine ultimately comes down to simple, everyday behavior. If people don’t want or, worse, can’t take the drug, then we’re not really helping them. We built Cricket Health to help with its own problem of helping people with kidney disease take their own care of doing the best they can.
Currently, most people diagnosed with kidney care spend too much of the care pathway alone. They see a kidney doctor two to four times a year, and hopefully they see their doctor a little more often than that. Things only change when their kidneys fail and they end up on dialysis – which will end up taking many of their waking hours for the rest of their lives.
Trying to treat kidney disease in this way alone can feel overwhelming. Individuals may have a checklist from their doctor of things to do every day, such as taking medications, checking their weight or blood pressure, staying active, and eating a healthy diet. They may have a number to call with questions or if their condition worsens, or even access video visits between their doctor’s offices.
But what does it take to really get the drug IN the patient? We built MyCricketto provide the support people need, when and where they need it. We realized early on that it’s not about where people get care, from the doctor’s office to the virtual visit, but about the care they receive. It can’t just be a checklist; it should ensure that people feel fully supported in their care.
For example, in the past year, MyCricket hosted 25,000 interactions with clinicians, 2,900 interactions with peer mentors, and more than 10,000 views of educational content. This showed us that when we prioritize the user experience, seniors and other populations who are often perceived as unreachable, like to use technology to manage their care and take advantage of the virtual aspects their care plan offers.
MyCricket care is available in person, by phone and virtually. Our goal with this tool is that technically supported care reaches almost everyone. According to Pew Research CenterAt the beginning of 2000, only 14 percent of seniors were internet users. In 2017, 67 percent of adults 65 and older said they were online. Now COVID-19 has impacted the way everyone communicates online, and patients with a chronic condition are no different. Contrary to popular belief, adults 50 and older are using smartphones, wearable devices and smart home technology at almost the same rate as young adults, according to one AARP 2020 study. They also found that given a choice, more than half of seniors said they would rather have their healthcare needs managed by a mix of medical professionals and healthcare technology. Research also tells us that rural communities are becoming increasingly accessible through technology. According to Pew Research Center, in 2007, only about a third of rural Americans reported having an Internet connection at home. In 2019, this number had risen to two-thirds. Technology and connectivity continue to spread across communities and demographics, making it easier to reach them.
If a patient is in between her in-person visits to her nephrologist, but she has a question about her medications, Cricket Health’s MyCricket comprehensive patient support program gives her access to her healthcare team, including a pharmacist. Waiting for her next in-person appointment can not only be dangerous but can also cause unnecessary stress for the patient. If she’s looking to chat with someone who has also been diagnosed with CKD, MyCricket gives her access to a clinician-controlled group of her peers to support her on her journey. Although she had access to her primary care physician or nephrologist to answer any questions between visits, we all experienced the feeling of dread before running the gauntlet to call our doctor. MyCricket is designed to be easy, frictionless and intuitive for everyone regardless of their background.
We are excited to reach more people with kidney disease with the MyCricket platform in the coming months. Giving people easy access to clinicians, peer support and resources will be a breakthrough in kidney disease, enabling more people to live their best lives.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]