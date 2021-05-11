Meeting people with kidney disease whenever and wherever they are

By Andrew Schutzbank MD, Chief Product Officer, Cricket Health

Much has been said about the great burden of chronic disease on a person’s life and on our society. However, one aspect that is often overlooked is the day-to-day struggle of chronic illness – forming the new daily habits needed to treat it continuously. When I worked in the cardiology department at Boston VA hospital during my very first year as a physician, we had a patient whose blood pressure did not improve despite our interventions. When we went to bed to find out what was going on, we saw a row of unused doses of medicine on the nightstand. The Cardiology present looked at us with a wry smile and simply said that it helps to get the medicine IN the patient. This has always been a simple reminder that so much of what we do in medicine ultimately comes down to simple, everyday behavior. If people don’t want or, worse, can’t take the drug, then we’re not really helping them. We built Cricket Health to help with its own problem of helping people with kidney disease take their own care of doing the best they can.



Currently, most people diagnosed with kidney care spend too much of the care pathway alone. They see a kidney doctor two to four times a year, and hopefully they see their doctor a little more often than that. Things only change when their kidneys fail and they end up on dialysis – which will end up taking many of their waking hours for the rest of their lives.

Trying to treat kidney disease in this way alone can feel overwhelming. Individuals may have a checklist from their doctor of things to do every day, such as taking medications, checking their weight or blood pressure, staying active, and eating a healthy diet. They may have a number to call with questions or if their condition worsens, or even access video visits between their doctor’s offices.

But what does it take to really get the drug IN the patient? We built MyCricketto provide the support people need, when and where they need it. We realized early on that it’s not about where people get care, from the doctor’s office to the virtual visit, but about the care they receive. It can’t just be a checklist; it should ensure that people feel fully supported in their care.

For example, in the past year, MyCricket hosted 25,000 interactions with clinicians, 2,900 interactions with peer mentors, and more than 10,000 views of educational content. This showed us that when we prioritize the user experience, seniors and other populations who are often perceived as unreachable, like to use technology to manage their care and take advantage of the virtual aspects their care plan offers.

MyCricket care is available in person, by phone and virtually. Our goal with this tool is that technically supported care reaches almost everyone. According to Pew Research CenterAt the beginning of 2000, only 14 percent of seniors were internet users. In 2017, 67 percent of adults 65 and older said they were online. Now COVID-19 has impacted the way everyone communicates online, and patients with a chronic condition are no different. Contrary to popular belief, adults 50 and older are using smartphones, wearable devices and smart home technology at almost the same rate as young adults, according to one AARP 2020 study. They also found that given a choice, more than half of seniors said they would rather have their healthcare needs managed by a mix of medical professionals and healthcare technology. Research also tells us that rural communities are becoming increasingly accessible through technology. According to Pew Research Center, in 2007, only about a third of rural Americans reported having an Internet connection at home. In 2019, this number had risen to two-thirds. Technology and connectivity continue to spread across communities and demographics, making it easier to reach them.

If a patient is in between her in-person visits to her nephrologist, but she has a question about her medications, Cricket Health’s MyCricket comprehensive patient support program gives her access to her healthcare team, including a pharmacist. Waiting for her next in-person appointment can not only be dangerous but can also cause unnecessary stress for the patient. If she’s looking to chat with someone who has also been diagnosed with CKD, MyCricket gives her access to a clinician-controlled group of her peers to support her on her journey. Although she had access to her primary care physician or nephrologist to answer any questions between visits, we all experienced the feeling of dread before running the gauntlet to call our doctor. MyCricket is designed to be easy, frictionless and intuitive for everyone regardless of their background.

We are excited to reach more people with kidney disease with the MyCricket platform in the coming months. Giving people easy access to clinicians, peer support and resources will be a breakthrough in kidney disease, enabling more people to live their best lives.