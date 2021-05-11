Defense will be a force for Huskers in 2021





Nebraska football was once known for its stifling defense, but that hasn’t been the case all that often in recent years. This year, however, the Huskers’ defense could be quite respectable, despite Will Honas’s loss to an injury. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports wrote an article about it exaggerated reactions from each team’s spring game and for the Huskers, said “The black shirts are back!” and offered this analysis: Listen, was the Nebraska defense the strength of the team entering Scott Frost’s fourth season in Lincoln, Nebraska? Of course not, but whatever you want to take away from it, the fact is that Nebraska’s defense on this point goes beyond its insult. The unity dominated during practice and really showed up during the spring game. The first team allowed only one running yard on nine attempts and only two of the eight attempted passes found a receiver. What’s more encouraging is that the defense lacked some of its starters – and Will Honas lost in the spring game – but the players behind them on the depth map did well and performed well. It’s hard to argue with what Fornelli said above. When Nebraska hired Scott Frost to take over the program, they thought the attack would fire on all cylinders while the defense struggled. The defenses haven’t exactly set the world on fire, but they’ve certainly made more progress than the offense. Don’t sleep in Nebraska’s defenses this year. With the Huskers offense still trying to find its position, it’s important for the defense to improve and keep the team in matches. With the talented wide receiver corps Adrian Martinez has at his disposal this year, the offense should hopefully be a much better unit (although we’ve said that every year since Frost arrived) and that will take the burden off the defense. Losing Honas was a heavy blow, especially in the spring before any games were actually played, but the Blackshirts may well return to gridiron this year. If one side of the ball finds out, maybe the other side can get it together enough for Nebraska to win a few extra games this year. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Husker Corner team! Write for us! This isn’t to say Nebraska’s defenses will be one of the best in the league, but they may surprise some people this year. People expected the offense to be the reason to make the Cornhuskers relevant again, but the defense is making progress and this could be their year to bring it all together.

