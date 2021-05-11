Defending women’s tennis national champion heads to Georgia for the start of the 2021 NCAA tournament





MIDDLETOWN, Conn. The Wesleyan women’s tennis team will begin defending the 2019 national title this week as the Cardinals receive a first round in the 2021 NCAA tournament and face the winner of the first round match between Moravia and Transylvania . The game is scheduled for Friday or Saturday this week (exact date to be announced soon) and will be played at the Rome Sports Commission in Rome, Georgia with Berry College as the host institution. Rather than top-ranked programs serving as host sites for NCAA Regional play, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the selection committee to shift to predetermined sites for playing in the first, second, and third rounds in the NCAA tournament of 2021. The eight teams advancing to the quarter-finals will travel to the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a championship weekend May 24-26. Wesleyan (6-0) takes a thrilling 6-3 win over Tufts in Saturday’s NESCAC Championship match as the Cardinals successfully defended their 2019 conference title. Wesleyan faced stiff competition in an unbeaten 2021 slate so far as the Cardinals have beaten four ranked opponents (Williams 6-3, Amherst 7-2, Middlebury 7-2 and Tufts 6-3) from their six aggregate wins. Made even more impressively, both Williams and Tufts qualified for the 2021 NCAA tournament, earned their respective bids as at-large teams, and accounted for two of only five at-large bids awarded by the selection committee at the national this year’s tournament. ?????? pic.twitter.com/35fmGuC6X6 Wesleyan Athletics (@wesleyan Athletics) May 8, 2021 This is Wesleyan’s fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, all of whom have come under head coach Mike Fried who is now in his ninth season with the Cardinals. Fried has changed the schedule in his time at the helm, as Wesleyan qualified for the NCAA tournament only once before coming. He helped the Cardinals to the program’s first-ever national title, the first all-female team sport to win an NCAA championship in school history in 2019 with 5-4 wins over national powers Emory and Claremont Mudd-Scripps in the semifinal and championship rounds . Polina Kiseleva ’21, Venia Yeung ’22 and Alexis Almy ’22 were all major contributors to that title held two years ago, and are back to help lead the Cardinals into the 2021 NCAA tournament. Both Moravian (10-0) and Transylvania (9-1) represent first-time opponents, as Wesleyan has never been to either school in the program’s 47-year history. Moravian won the Landmark Conference Championship for the fifth time in school history on Sunday with a thrilling 5-4 win over Scranton. Maddie Figiel fought back from a set-down to earn the Greyhounds’ clinch point in singles. As a team, Moravian has combined 51-5 in singles matches in 2021 as Brooke Adams is 9-0 at # 3, while Kristen Cassidy (# 5) and Figiel (# 6) are both 7-0 this season. Transylvania repeated itself as champions of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) and earned the league’s automatic bid with a 5-1 win over Rose-Hulman on Sunday. The Pioneers drive a seven-game win and will participate in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010, as Transylvania won the 2019-20 HCAC title in the fall season, but were unable to participate in the NCAA tournament because all post-season games was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The winner of the match between Wesleyan and either Moravian and Transylvania will advance to the third round where a match against the winners of Linfield (12-2) and Hope (12-2) awaits.







