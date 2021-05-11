Sportradar’s acquisition of InteractSport will strengthen cricket’s presence – Sportico.com

Sportradar has reached an agreement to purchase InteractSport, an Australian technology platform and data provider with deep expertise in cricket.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter, should expand Sportradar’s capabilities in one of the world’s most popular sports. InteractSport has partnerships with Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board, offering products that range from electronic scores to data collection and live streaming production.

The deal will also strengthen Sportradar’s position in Asia and Oceania, a focus area of ​​the data giant. Cricket has more than 1 billion fans and 300 million participants worldwide, according to a 2018 survey conducted for the sport’s governing body. A majority of those people live in those two regions.

“This acquisition gives Sportradar the opportunity to expand its data and content offering,” said Carsten Koerl, CEO of Sportradar in a statement. “As cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, we see this as a growth opportunity for the company, especially given the importance of the sport in the Asian region.”

Terms of the acquisition have not been released.

As data becomes more important to sports betting and media consumption, providers like Sportradar are in an arms race to build faster, more reliable feeds. That has resulted in increased competition for competitive partnerships and a rush of new mergers and acquisitions. This is Sportradar’s third acquisition in 2021: it previously bought a betting messaging platform Fresh Eight and video / data analytics provider Synergy Sports.

The deal comes as Sportradar continues its negotiations to go public through an SPAC led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly. The two sides recently extended their negotiating window for a deal that would value the company at $ 10 billion, and are currently suing institutional investors.

InteractSport’s other partners are based in Melbourne and include Netball Australia, Oceania Rugby, Swimming Australia and the Football Governing Body in Australia.