UND football expects to regain a comprehensive offensive threat before the fall

Led by quarterback Tommy Schuster’s steady hand, the explosiveness of All-American running back Otis Weah and the creative playcalling of offensive coordinator Danny Freund, the Fighting Hawks turned offense into a force on their way to reaching the FCS quarter-finals before. the first time.

That success on offense sometimes made it easy to forget that UND was missing one of its best offensive players.

Brock Boltmann, the UND’s all-rounder who went through passes, rushes and touchdowns in 2019, was injured for the season opener and never played a single in the spring of 2021.

The Fighting Hawks initially thought they would get the former Edina (Minn.) High star back sometime in the spring. They even took Boltmann on road trips to West Illinois on March 13 and North Dakota State on March 20. Despite warm-ups in Macomb, Illinois and Fargo, Boltmann didn’t play.

“We felt the injury was of a different type early on and he could come back from it this spring,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said at his end-of-season press conference on Monday. “We let him test it, and he really didn’t feel like he could compete at a high level. The next week we did the same and made the decision to take him out and slow down rehab. It’s been well done.”

Now the goal is to get Boltmann ready for the fall season opener Sept. 4 against the state of Idaho.

“The good news is that after meeting him last week, he felt better than ever in the spring,” said Schweigert. “Now, I think we’ll see the real rehab and do it at the right pace.”

Boltmann was one of UND’s most dynamic players during the 2019 season.

The high school quarterback was often used in a wild formation, and the defense had to be accountable in all kinds of situations.

He had five carries over 15 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown against Sam Houston State, who will play for the national title on Sunday. He caught 30 passes in the last eight weeks of the season, including touchdowns against UC Davis and Idaho State. He threw for a touchdown against Montana State while averaging 22.3 yards on kickoff returns.

“He is undoubtedly a playmaker for us and we missed him this spring,” said Schweigert. “He adds a lot to our team. We will shoot for fall camp to practice at a high level and be ready to help our soccer team on September 4th.

“We probably rushed it a bit in the spring, and we probably had to be more patient. That’s where we were after he couldn’t do it for the first two weeks, we decided he wouldn’t be with us in the spring. that slowed down, and now he feels much better physically. “

Despite not having Boltmann in the spring, Freund’s attack remained creative. He used backup quarterback Quincy Vaughn with some success in the wild formation. Vaughn averaged 5.2 yards per carry, scored on James Madison, and threw for a touchdown against South Dakota.

But Freund’s options for creative play calls will open even more with Boltmann.

“We missed him this spring,” said Freund. “Brock is a difference maker and a man who can create. You saw that with Otis, who is one of those guys who, if you put a play on and it doesn’t work, those kinds of players are special and can make it work. .

“We need to continue to recruit guys like that and develop guys like that, and I think Brock will be an important part of what we do this fall. I think he’ll be 100 percent this summer and build that confidence to “Get him back. Out there this fall and be with the boys.”

Belquist timeline TBD

UND’s coaches said they expect wide receiver Bo Belquist to be back in the fall, although it may not be for the season opener.

Belquist, who tied Garrett Maag for a team-high 25 catches in the spring season, suffered a broken leg in UND’s playoff win over Missouri State. Belquist had an operation on his leg.

“There is some uncertainty about the timeframe and how quickly it will bounce back,” said UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund. “We expect him to be ready to go, be it the first game of the fall or the third or fourth. But the way he competes and attacks things, I think the time frame would be earlier just because of the “You know, competitor and the type of kid he is. At the same time, if you have one of those deals, it’s not the easiest if you’re an explosive guy. What Bo brought to the table this spring was impressive.”