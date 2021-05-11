Hockey academy with cargo container dormitories for Colise passes the first step

Connect with us

A rough schedule of proposed modified shipping containers – altered dormitories in the top parking lot of The Colise, with an indoor skating rink in between, from Darryl Antonaccis’ application to the Lewiston Plan Board.

LEWISTON On Monday evening, the Planning Bureau unanimously approved the concept of a hockey academy / school in The Colise.

The first question was about making zones suitable. That said, Colise owner Darryl Antonacci said he would be back soon with a proposal and details on bringing in custom cargo containers for players’ dormitories this summer.

“There are guys from all over the country who live in Lewiston and they train (already at The Colise) every day,” Antonacci told the board. ‘They’ve been to local schools or online. What we are trying to do is, for their safety and the cohesion of the organization, to bring them on the spot. “

Antonacci owns the Maine Nordiques junior hockey team and bought The Colise last year.

In his application to the board, he said that The Colise already offers more than 70 students two top-notch hockey school and development programs. “

However, the city has classified the facility at 190 Birch St. as an entertainment ice rink, not a school.

“That’s part of why we’re here,” said David Hediger, Lewiston’s director of planning and code enforcement. “We have wondered if this is a place for indoor entertainment and gathering or some sort of academic practice … We know this is something that (Antonacci’s) has been working on, moving from the traditional use that Lewiston is familiar with . for The Colise and its plans for it. I don’t know if it’s a problem unless it’s continued in this direction without filing the request the board wants tonight, then there could be some concerns. “

The board agreed that a hockey school / academy would fit in with the area’s institutional office zoning and pave the way for dormitories.

Atonacci said there are no plans to bring teachers to the scene.

Darryl Antonacci of Princeton, New Jersey, is followed off the ice by Jim Cain after a ceremonial puck drop at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston before a game in Maine Nordiques in November 2019. Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal file photo Buy this photo

‘It’s not for math and English and all that, but for hockey education. That’s all, ”he said. “Parents might want to get a tutor at some point to help their child or do SAT stuff, that’s possible. There is some room for that. Our main thing is the training of hockey academies, not in addition to their traditional training, locally or online, as is usually done now. “

He has suggested housing players in eight custom cargo containers in the top parking lot, sharing two cargo container bathrooms, and possibly building an outdoor arena between the containers further up the road.

“We scattered the boys around town with some clubs and some personal housing and things like that,” said Antonacci. After an online or in-person school, “they literally train with hockey for about five or six hours a day. In the evening they eat and then they are taken back to their accommodation. What we’re trying to do is put everything on one site. “

Even as a hockey school / academy with dormitories, The Colise would continue to host high school graduations and some hockey championships, he said, “all those things that help us stay in touch with the community … It’s just that we’re looking for a usage extension here to enable us to get these dormitories in position, hopefully here by the end of August as we have a tight timeline. ”

Board member Shanna Cox said she appreciated the site remaining a shared community space while “thinking creatively about the use of the site and recognizing its history and anything that could be its future potential.”

Next is coming back to the development review board.

City planner Doug Greene told board members at the start of the meeting not to get caught up in questions about the modified freight containers for now.

“They are already looking at how to design these housing units to be comfortable, livable and safe,” he said. “They’re working with the state fire chief. All those things will be handled in the next stage. “

