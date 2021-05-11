Months ahead in recruiting for Illini Football





CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The recruiting landscape has changed drastically this year, with the pandemic programs to recruit virtually, but starting next month, recruits will be able to make official campus visits for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It promises to be a busy month for the Illinois Football program, especially with a new coaching staff. Head coach Bret Bielema has a lot of bells and whistles to sell, including the new facility that many recruits haven’t seen in person. With the dead period ending on June 1, Bielema says it will be one of the most important recruiting months for the program. “Now 2022 prospects are coming to campus where we can afford them, and it’s a little bit more registered and a little bit more structured.” says Bielema. “These kids haven’t been on campus for over a year and a half, so that will open some floodgates of recruitment unprecedented in college football, so just hone in on recruiting, and I’m really looking forward to this month of Moge get it all sorted out, and the night of June will be a huge month for us as staff. “ Bielema and his staff will also be able to assess players on campus and host camps as the program has done in recent years, but attendance will still be limited this summer.

