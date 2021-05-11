Analysis: The Path to UNC’s Ninth NCAA Championship





The North Carolina hockey team beat Michigan 4-3 on Sunday to claim its third national championship in a row. With the win, the ninth in program history, UNC is now level with Old Dominion for the most hockey titles of all time. But how did the Tar Heels become such a dominant force in college hockey? Here’s a comprehensive timeline of the program’s history, from inception to the 2020-21 NCAA Championship. 1971-1980 Hockey is becoming a varsity sport at UNC. The team is cycling through four coaches while playing as a charter member of the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. 1981 Karen Shelton is hired as the programme’s head coach at the age of 23. Shelton, three-time National Player of the Year at West Chester State and a member of the US national team, oversaw the UNC’s final season in the AIAW before moving to the NCAA in 1982. 1983 UNC wins the first-ever ACC field hockey tournament and begins a streak of nine consecutive conference tournament victories. Of the 37 ACC tournaments played since 1983, the Tar Heels have won 22. 1989 UNC beats reigning champion Old Dominion in penalty strokes 2-1 to take home his first NCAA title. The Monarchs had won four of the last eight championships, with head coach Beth Anders, a former Shelton Olympic teammate, at the helm. The game was the last championship game played through three extra periods. 1995-1997 UNC wins three consecutive NCAA titles, beating Maryland 5-1, Princeton 3-0 and Old Dominion 3-2. The Tar Heels went unbeaten in 1995 for the first perfect season of the Sheltons career. November 18, 2007 UNC beats Penn State 3-0 to win its fifth national title and first in 10 years. The Tar Heels finished the year 24-0, marking Sheltons’ second perfect season. November 22, 2009 UNC beats previously undefeated Maryland 3-2 to win the program’s second national title in three years. 2-1 behind in the fourth quarter, Shelton pulled the goalkeeper in favor of an extra fielder, and the Tar Heels scored twice in the last five minutes to take the win. September 14, 2015 Erin Matson, the youngest member of the U-21 National Team, joins UNC at 15. August 25, 2018 UNC beats Michigan 5-1 in the teams’ first game in their new stadium, kicking off a three-season unbeaten streak at the facility. A month later, the stadium was named in Shelton’s honor and became UNC’s first athletics facility to be named after a woman. November 18, 2018 UNC wins the national championship against Maryland 2-0 after another perfect season with a record of 23-0. Matson, who scored one of the goals, became only the second UNC freshman to earn a first-team All-America roster. November 24, 2019 UNC plays another unbeaten season, this time beating Princeton 6-1 in the title match. Matson is named Most Outstanding Player and goes on to win the Honda Sport Award, which is presented to the best hockey player in the country. October 2, 2020 In the second game of the season, UNC is defeated for the first time since 2017 in a 1-3 defeat at Louisville. The Tar Heels won their next 18, including seven extra games. November 6, 2020 Shelton has 701 wins in his career with a win over Syracuse in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, surpassing retired UConn coach Nancy Stevens and becoming the winning coach in NCAA hockey history. May 9, 2021 North Carolina beats Michigan 4-3 at Karen Shelton Stadium to capture its ninth national title, with Matson scoring the game-winning overtime goal. @dthsports | [email protected]







