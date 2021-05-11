POSTGAME 5: Flyers ends season with a win

On Military Appreciation Night, the Philadelphia Flyers closed the 2020-21 season with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. The Flyers finished the season with an overall record of 25-23-8 and a 4-4-0 point against New Jersey.

Pavel Zacha (17th goal of the season) and Janne Kuokkanen (8th) built a quick 2-0 lead for the Devils in the first period. Joel Farabee (19th) got one back. Sean Couturier (18th) tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. James van Riemsdyk (PPG, 17th) put the Flyers ahead for the first time before Farabee (20th of the season, 2nd of the game) scored a rebound insurance goal.

Brian Elliott got the start in goal; his 502nd game in the NHL. In what may have been his last game as a Flyer, Elliott earned the win with 23 saves on 23 shots.

Scott Wedgewood got the nod to New Jersey. He took the loss with 27 saves on 31 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Shayne Gostisbehere re-joined the Flyers lineup after serving an NHL suspension for two games. Samuel Morin left the lineup. The Flyers started the same forward as they did in Washington last weekend.

At the end of the game, after congratulating Elliott, the Flyers players collectively raised their sticks as a thank you to the fans.

TURNING POINT

The Flyers were frustrated with each of their first three power plays in the game. In the end, with a tie of 3-3, the Flyers conceded at 12:25 of the third period. Tape-to-tape goes from Claude Giroux to Sean Couturier to James van RIemsdyk led to an easy tip-in from the door for JVR. With two assists in play, Giroux has 585 helpers for his NHL career. Going into the 2021-22 season, he will need three assists to catch Paul Kariya and move up to the NHL’s top 100 assist-getters of all time in league history.

TAKE MELTZER’S

1) As has happened far too many times this season, the Flyers were played out right away to start the game. An early shift meant the Flyers needed four tries to clear the defensive zone before the Devils sidelined the puck again. By the 10:26 am opening, the Devils kept an 8-3 shot on target edge.

Both Ivan Provorov and Sean Couturier went for Nico Hischier, leaving Zacha wide open for the net to take a pass and score at 3:29. Jesper Bratt was given the secondary assist. James van Riemsdyk chose to shoot a 2-on-1 and was stopped by Wedgewood. At 5:21 am, after that Nicolas Aube-Kubel blocked a shot from Will Butcher, Kuokkanen claimed the puck at the bottom of the left circle and beat Elliott for a 2-0 lead. With a secondary assist, Yegor Sharangovich took his eighth point against the Flyers this season.

2) The Flyers came back in 2-1 at 13:44 after a nice goal outside the rush. Kevin Hayes made a good pass to Farabee, who was one-on-one with Wedgewood. The sophomore NHLer outwitted the devil’s target and put the puck in the left post. Wade Allison got the secondary helper.

Philly got the game’s first power play with just 2.9 seconds left in the opening period. It started with a scoring opportunity for Gostisbehere coming in from the point. He got addicted by Zacha in an effort to minimize the odds; not a bad penalty to take as Gostisbehere was in a good position for a quality look at the net. The Flyers took 1:58 PP time in the 2nd period.

3) The Flyers were unable to do much with their carryover power play or a Devils too many men on the ice penalty (despite extensive offensive zone time and two good keepers on the point through Cam York). With Justin Braun after leaving the game in the first period due to an apparent injury, the Flyers revolved around different combinations on defense.

At 10:06 am of the second period, the Flyers got the game tied on a goal from an attacking zone entrance. Puck carrier Travis Konecny went from the left across the center to Claude Giroux. The Flyers captain made a picturesque kick pass straight to Couturier on the right post and the 2020-21 Bobby Clarke Trophy winner buried it.

4) The Flyers got their third power play of the game after Damon Severson was called up to cross-check JVR along the boards. The first half of the power game was ineffective, but Philly generated pressure in the latter stages. Farabee in particular had a good chance of scoring his second goal of the match. After the penalty ended, Elliott made an excellent one-on-one skate save against Jesper Bratt. Shots in the second period were 10-8 in favor of the Flyers (20-19 Flyers for two periods).

5) The penalty-sensitive Nicolas Aube-Kubel took a neutral zone hooking penalty early in the third period, but the Flyers killed it. At 8:15 am Scott Laughton was arrested for a retaliatory fine at the banks. Philly killed them too. With 8:47 left, the Flyers got their 4th power play of the game when Michael McLeod was called up for slashing. JVR put the Flyers first to stay. Finally, at 4:08 PM, a heavy shot from Allison caused a big rebound that Farabee jumped on and landed in the net for his 20th goal of the season and a 4-2 win.

