Sports
Referee calls for protection against tennis dad
Strange scenes took place during the loss of Camila Giorgi to Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Italian Open on Monday when the chair umpire called for protection from Giorgi’s father.
During Giorgis’s 7-6 6-7 7-5 loss in the opening round, the referee could be heard talking on her walkie-talkie about the Italian star’s father and coach.
The chair umpire said she was uncomfortable with Sergio Giorgi’s presence, and asked officials to provide some extra support.
Is it possible to stay nearby? the referee could be heard asking.
Because Giorgi’s father is very angry and I would like someone (close).
The voice on the other end replied: you get it.
Tennis writer Jill Martin reported that Giorgi’s father intervened during her feuds with the referee.
Camila Giorgis’s father continues to interfere in the conversation with the chair umpire. This is frankly uncomfortable to watch, ”Martin tweeted.
Fellow journalist Ben Rothenberg was also critical of the disturbing scenes.
Boredom and aggression towards officials is worrisome in tennis, Rothenberg tweeted.
There have been several threats recently made against referees by ATP players (Zeppieri, Dzumhur), and whatever happens here with Sergio Giorgi to make this WTA referee feel unsafe.
Neither Zeppieri nor Dzumhur have been banned for threats they made against field officials, which fits in with the increasingly apparent pattern of ATP saying nothing about player misconduct in almost all circumstances.
I’m tired.
Serena Williams to make the highly anticipated return
Meanwhile, Serena Williams says she is ready for her return to the WTA Tour at the Italian Open.
Williams hasn’t played since Naomi Osaka’s loss to the Australian Open semi-finals in February, but says she has practiced “very intensively” on hard courts and is ready to “start over” in her pursuit of Margaret Court’s record. of 24 grand. slam titles.
Williams, preparing to return to this week’s Italian Open to prepare for Roland Garros later this month, has outlined her recent training regimen.
There was a block of time on hard courts at home in the United States, followed by two weeks on the red earth at the French academy run by her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.
“So we trained intensively for several weeks – very intense,” said Williams.
“I feel good … I will hopefully play some good games here, and then I will be at a grand slam again, which always excites me.
“So I think I’ll be ready anyway.”
Williams, a four-time champion in Rome, will compete in her opening match at the Foro Italico against the semi-finalist of the French Open, Nadia Podoroska or the German qualifier Laura Siegemund.
She is in the same quarter of the draw as Osaka and has a bye in the first round.
with AAP
