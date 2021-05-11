Former North Dakota Hockey Standouts Casey, Hanson Named UND Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 | College Hockey





North Dakota announced on Monday that former hockey goalkeeper Jon Casey and former hockey player Casie Hanson have been named to the 2021 UND Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame Class. As there was no event last season due to the pandemic, the Athletics Hall of Fame’s 46th annual event will take place with a dinner and induction ceremony on Friday, October 1. The 2020 and 2021 classes will both be recognized the following day during halftime of UND’s North Dakota State Football Game at the Alerus Center. Casey played with UND from 1980 to 1984 and was on the 1982 NCAA Championship Team, then enjoyed a 12-year NHL career with the Minnesota North Stars, Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. His teams also won WCHA titles in 1981 and 1982. He is currently fifth all-time at UND in winning percentage at .711, eighth in save percentage and saves. Grand Rapids native, Minn., Won 25 games in 1984 alone, fifth in one season with UND. His 1,160 rescues in that season are the most at school in one year. He earned First Team All-America honors that season and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. Casey was a three-time All-WCHA member. In his NHL career, he played 425 games and recorded a score of 170-157-55 during those 12 seasons. On the ice, Hanson, who also played softball for North Dakota, was a Western Collegiate Hockey Association three-time scholar athlete and an all-academic team roster. As a senior, she was named ESPN the Magazine Academic All-District honoree. In 2007 she was named WCHA Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year. Hanson played with UND from 2005 to 2010.

