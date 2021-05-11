GTTA excited as Richie Jiang prepares for Junior Nationals | Goulburn message





One of Goulburn's brightest table tennis talents, Richie Jiang, recently had the greatest opportunity of his life when he was selected to represent NSW at the upcoming Australian Junior Championships. Jiang is only 18 years old and has been Goulburn's first state representative for many years. This achievement is all the more remarkable as he has only played table tennis for the past six years. "It's a big problem for the club," said Nicola Fraser, treasurer of the Goulburn Table Tennis Club. "Goulburn used to be a strong table tennis club in the region, we had a lot of very strong juniors." Everyone is very excited about the way Richie has made progress. He's only been playing for five or six years, he wasn't one of those juniors with a bat in his hand since he was three. The cause of Jiang's surprising growth becomes clear when you watch him play. The young man is intensely passionate about table tennis, underlining points with shouts of elation or frustration depending on whether he has won or lost. Besides his emotions, Jiang's talent is. Clear. He has considerable power, especially in his forehand, and lightning-fast reflexes that allow him to return shots that most others would bypass. With his considerable natural ability, Jiang will threaten the Nationals in July. However, he is not sure what he can expect from his opponents, and his goal is to play the best he can against anyone for him. "When I get there, I might get nervous," Jiang said. "But it's really exciting, and I can no waiting to stay in Caloundra. [where the championships will take place] for ten days … I'm going to use it as a learning opportunity. "It's a big tournament, so I wasn't sure I wanted to go in the first place because it's a bit big, but I realized a big tournament could be good for me." Jiang qualified for the National Championships by competing in an NSW Junior Top 10 event in which he came in third. He nearly earned first place, but lost a crucial game to the eventual winner 17-15 in the fifth set, resulting in third place after a countback. Because of the speed of his rise and the sheer size of his talent, Fraser is convinced Jiang could make a name for himself in table tennis. "Richie has come a long way and he has made a lot of progress in that six-year period," she said. "If he also lives regionally, he is likely to be disadvantaged in his ability to get ahead compared to kids in the big cities." We are very excited and we realize that he has a lot of natural talent. He trains hard, he is at the table tennis center in front of school at 6:30 in the morning and he is very strict with himself, he always wants to do better.







