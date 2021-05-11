Bradley Beal calls out Kent Bazemore after Warriors jokes about his hamstring injury





The race for the NBA’s scoring title is one of the best surviving individual fights in this NBA season. Stephen Curry currently has a slight lead with an average of 31.9 points per game going into effect Monday, but Bradley Beal has practically kept up with him point by point with an average of 31.4. On Sunday, Beal lost 50 points despite an injury to his hamstring, but barely gained ground in the race after Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes. That was the incendiary incident for one of the strangest Twitter feuds of the season. After Curry’s explosion on Sunday, teammate Kent Bazemore took a punch at Beal. “49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal,” said Bazemore. “We have guys with hamstrings to keep up.” Beal, of course, was not kind to Bazemore’s words. Neither did his wife. The beef really started when Kamiah Adams-Beal, just hours before the tip of the Wizards game against the Atlanta Hawks, started tweeting about Bazemore. It started by sharing Bazemore’s career stats, which are unimpressive compared to Beal. It seemed like it cooled when she claimed he didn’t have to put others down to make his point. Then they became more heated she tweeted “I’m angry that we’re even giving relevance to someone most people didn’t even know was still in the league.” This escalated the situation enough for Beal to get involved. When he asked if he should respond to Bazemore, his wife agreed to this GIF from Mortal Kombat. So, of course, Beal left. “You don’t know me or bloody bruh !!!” Beal’s first answer. “You don’t know why I’m going to play there and it’s damn sure not for another guy’s approval !!! You’re a downright LAME !!! But I’m not surprised I’m from you, that’s what your type does !! “ He then turned things around on Curry, who has spoken openly about his hunt for the score title. “It’s funny you say that because your husband did check my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING !!! Shut up!” He followed up this tweet with a GIF of a clown. And to round out the family tag team, Adams-Beal replied “I wouldn’t hold my breath for a reaction. Anyway, maybe after a long night of 8 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 6 turnovers and 6 errors, he still has some time.” While all of this was going on, Bazemore’s Warriors were on the ground playing against the Utah Jazz. He has therefore been unable to comment, but like most Twitter beefs, it is unlikely to shut down. Beal and Bazemore have a contentious history that dates back to a 2017 first round between the Wizards and Bazemore’s former team, the Atlanta Hawks. Bazemore made a hard foul on Beal on a dunk, which led to a scuffle on the field. Ironically, the Wizards played against the Hawks on Monday. Apparently the bad blood from that series is still very intact. Beal is hardly known for starting feuds with other players, but Bazemore appears to have gotten under his skin, and the result was one of basketball Twitter’s most entertaining nights in recent memory.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos